The Witcher Season 3 was an action-packed adventure, and there's more on the way. Netflix has renewed the epic fantasy series for Season 4, with someone new stepping into the lead role. Here's everything we know about The Witcher Season 4.

'The Witcher' Season 4 release date

TLDR: A release date for The Witcher Season 4 has not been set yet.

THE DETAILS: The Witcher Season 4 hasn't begun production yet so it is going to be a minute before we have a release date. The current WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes make it difficult to predict when the show will go into production, but The Witcher takes about a year and a half between seasons under normal circumstances, so fans should not expect new episodes before 2025.

'The Witcher' Season 4 cast

TLDR: Henry Cavill is stepping down as Geralt of Rivia. Liam Hemsworth will be taking over the role in Season 4.

THE DETAILS: Cavill and Netlfix announced that he would be leaving the role last fall. They both confirmed that Hemsworth would be taking over after Season 3 in the announcement.

Season 3 ended with no obvious changes to Geralt afoot, so it is still unclear how the transition from Cavill to Hemsworth will take place.

Main cast list

Henry Cavill/Liam Hemsworth as Geralt of Rivia: The best monster hunter in the business and surrogate father to Ciri.

as Geralt of Rivia: The best monster hunter in the business and surrogate father to Ciri. Anya Chalotra as Yennefer: A powerful mage and Ciri's surrogate mother.

as Yennefer: A powerful mage and Ciri's surrogate mother. Freya Allan as Ciri of Cintra: A half-elven princess with the power to open portals to other worlds. She's connected to Geralt by fate and hopes to reunite the kingdoms.

as Ciri of Cintra: A half-elven princess with the power to open portals to other worlds. She's connected to Geralt by fate and hopes to reunite the kingdoms. Joey Batey as Jaskier: The bard who writes the earworm songs each season (toss a coin to your witcher!), and is also the fourth member of the Geralt-Ciri-Yen surrogate family.

as Jaskier: The bard who writes the earworm songs each season (toss a coin to your witcher!), and is also the fourth member of the Geralt-Ciri-Yen surrogate family. Mecia Simson as Francesca: An elven queen who believes Ciri may be the key to saving her people from oppression.

as Francesca: An elven queen who believes Ciri may be the key to saving her people from oppression. Mimi Ndiweni as Fringilla: A powerful mage who grew up with Yennefer at Aretuza but is now working with Francesca.

as Fringilla: A powerful mage who grew up with Yennefer at Aretuza but is now working with Francesca. Mahesh Jadu as Vilgefortz: One of the current primary villains. He sold Aretuza out to consolidate his power and teamed up with Nilfgaard. He's been using dark magic to turn Aretuza students into Ciri lookalikes when he couldn't find the real Ciri to pass off to Ehmyr.

as Vilgefortz: One of the current primary villains. He sold Aretuza out to consolidate his power and teamed up with Nilfgaard. He's been using dark magic to turn Aretuza students into Ciri lookalikes when he couldn't find the real Ciri to pass off to Ehmyr. Bart Edwards as Emhyr: He is the King of Nilfgaard and Ciri's biological father. He wants to rule over the entire continent.

'The Witcher' Season 4 plot

TLDR: The hunt will be on for Ciri (Freya Allan) – the real Ciri – when The Witcher returns for Season 4.

THE DETAILS: Ciri went missing after the explosion during the battle at the Aretuza. She's now teamed up with the Rats and is going by the name Falka, taken from the elder rebel queen. The "Ciri" in Nilfgaard with Emhyr is actually Teryn, a former Aretuza student who became Vilgefortz's fake Ciri. Season 4 will focus on Ciri tapping into her rage, and thus her untapped power, as she makes her way back to Geralt and Yennefer. Meanwhile, the witcher and the mage will have to contend with Emhyr and his forces until they realize he doesn't actually have their surrogate daughter in his clutches.

'The Witcher' Season 3 recap

TLDR: Geralt and Yennefer helped Ciri tap into her powers before they were all separated.

THE DETAILS: A lot of Season 3 was spent with Yennefer and Geralt trying their best train Ciri to master her magic. Yennefer eventually realized she would need help from her mentor at Aretuza if she wanted to truly help Ciri become the unifying princess she dreams of being.

Of course, when Yennefer brought the girl to the mage training ground, politics made things complicated. Yennefer organized a conclave to bring mages, the Brotherhood, and the kingdoms of the North together so they could unite against the threat in Nilfgaard. Vilgefortz betrayed everyone, though, and teamed up with Nilfgaard. A battle ensued with casualties on both sides. Geralt was almost one of them after an intense fight with Vilgefortz, but Yennefer and her friends were able to get him help just in time.

After dealing with Geralt, Vilgefortz had intended to take Ciri to Nilfgaard himself. However, she unlocked a great power within the Aretuza tower and disappeared. She spent days wandering a red sand desert and tapping into her inner rage. She ended the season teaming up with a group of misfits called Rats and renaming herself Falka. Meanwhile, Vilgefortz deceived Emhyr by giving him one of the Aretuza students he used dark magic to transform into an almost-Ciri. Teryn is the Ciri imposter Emhyr believes is his daughter, and the two people who will instantly be able to spot the imposter – Geralt and Yennefer – are on their way to take him down.

'The Witcher' Season 4 production and filming updates

TLDR: The Witcher is in a holding pattern at the moment, along with the rest of Hollywood.

THE DETAILS: The Witcher Season 4 was supposed to begin filming in the fall of 2023. The WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes have halted a lot of productions. It is unclear as the strikes continue when The Witcher Season 4 will actually be able to begin production.

'The Witcher' Season 4 episodes

THE DETAILS: The episode count for Season 4 has not been confirmed, but each of the previous seasons have had eight episodes.

'The Witcher' source material

TLDR: Fans speculate that Season 4 could follow the next novel in Andrzej Sapkowski's series, Baptism of Fire, as the season's primary influence.

THE DETAILS: There are no plot details about The Witcher Season 4 currently available to the public so we're unsure of exactly where the series will go. However, Season 3 was based on The Witcher novel Time of Contempt, so the most natural theory is that Season 4 will be based on the next novel, Baptism of Fire.

The Witcher showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich said in an Instagram comment ahead of Season 3 that she heard fan criticism and was making sure the series stayed closer to the books. The series has been a blend of book material, the video games of the same name, and original twists to keep both new and book fans interested.

'The Witcher' Season 4 trailer

THE DETAILS: There is no trailer for The Witcher Season 4 yet, but we'll share it here when it drops.

Where to watch 'The Witcher'

THE DETAILS: The Witcher Season 4 will stream on Netflix. Seasons 1-3 are available on Netflix now.