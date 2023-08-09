‘The Witcher’ Author Confirms New Book in Series

Andrzej Sapkowski, the Polish fantasy author known for The Witcher saga, has confirmed that another book is in the works. This will be the first addition he's made to the series in 10 years.



In a livestream with Fantastic Talks, the author said he's "diligently" working on the novel and that it will take a year to complete.



"I don't like to talk about what I'm doing until I finish doing it," Sapkowski said. "But since I always make exceptions for Ukrainians, I will do it this time too. Yes, I'm working on a new book about The Witcher."



Given that it will also need to be translated to English, it's likely the American public won't be able to get their hands on a copy until 2024 or 2025.

Orbit

The Witcher follows Geralt of Rivia, the last of a dying "witcher" breed who is trained from a young age to battle fantastical beasts and other monsters. He eventually joins forces with a princess to protect her magical bloodline, as well as a sorceress who helps kill the monsters. The last book in the series, Season of Storms, was published in 2013 — though English-translated versions weren't available until five years later.



It's safe to say Sapkowski's Witcher world has captured a global audience over the years. Not only have the books sold millions of copies globally, but they've also been adapted into a video game series, a comic book series, one film, and two television series. The most recent adaptation is Netflix's The Witcher television show, launched in 2019, starring Henry Cavill, Anya Chalotra, and Freya Allan.



Books 1-3 in the series are short story collections, while books 4-8 are part of the Witcher saga. The 9th book is a standalone novel. Sapkowski hasn't given details about the title or plot of the newest book, though he's stated before that any additional works will not be a continuation of events after The Lady Of The Lake (his eighth book in the series and the final book of the saga). We'll be sure to offer updates once more details are released.