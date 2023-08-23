The Wildest Things That Have Ever Happened on ‘Riverdale’

If someone shares a seemingly unbelievable fact about something that happened on Riverdale, you should almost always believe them. Over seven seasons, the CW teen soap has proven there's pretty much nothing that can't happen to Archie and the gang. There's no genre they can't play in and no shark they will not jump. There's no issue they won't tackle, and no line they won't say. It's admirable, really, because there's nothing else on TV like it, and there probably never will be again.

Riverdale is a once in a lifetime, lightning-in-a-bottle sort of show that has always been simultaneously incredible and terrible, artful and trashy. It exists right on the border between camp and sincerity, wavering between childhood nostalgia and the monotonous pains of adulthood that often plague TV shows that start out in high school. What other show would, in its seventh season, simply throw its grown-up characters back into junior year English class and let them go about their lives as if they never grew up at all? There just isn't one!

As the show comes to an end with its series finale this week, it gives us an excuse to look back at the moments that proved the show's willingness to entertain by any means necessary, and that's actually the key to getting it. Riverdale has never claimed to be grounded or set in any semblance of real life. It's a collection of stories, many of which were written by Jughead himself. It was a series of comic books that could spin itself off at any moment because there are no rules. It was an anthology series without calling itself one, a modern high school Twilight Zone set in a nebulous time where both milk men and Instagram exist in harmony, and it gave us some of the wackiest watercooler moments in contemporary TV history.

It will be missed, but thanks to plot lines like these, it will never be forgotten.

A serial killer targeted Riverdale residents who did bad things, like kids who get high on jingle jangle and teachers who prey on students.

It turned out to be Betty's dad behind the mask, and while serial killing is very bad, we've never once missed the predatory Ms. Grundy.

Archie started a vigilante gang called the Red Circle, which was later commandeered by mobster Hiram Lodge and turned into the Dark Circle.

To intimidate the bad boys and serial killers of Riverdale, Archie made the most embarrassing threat video of all time.

Chad Michael Murray as Edgar Evernever, Zoe De Grande Maison as Evelyn Evernever and Madelaine Petsch as Cheryl on 'Riverdale.' Shane Harvey/The CW

Alice, Polly, Kevin, Toni and others joined an organ-harvesting cult run by Chad Michael Murray.

Cult leader Edgar Evernever (Murray) recruited kids by having his wife Evelyn dress up like a high schooler and indoctrinate her classmates.

The whole town got sucked into playing an evil, deadly Dungeons & Dragons-type role playing game.

It was masterminded by Penelope Blossom and involved drug-induced hallucinations of a monster called the Gargoyle King.

Archie went to prison, joined a fight club and started a prison football team.

The cheerleaders performed "Jailhouse Rock" outside the gates, and Archie lectured his inmate teammates on how they hadn't experienced the highs and lows of high school football.

Archie got attacked by a bear, then had to take the SATs.

He had to escape his girlfriend's mobster father, who had taken over the town of Riverdale, so he went to Canada to become a park ranger until this unfortunate encounter with a bear.

A conman and webcam model named Chic pretended to be Betty and Jughead's secret half brother.

The real half-brother was his serial killer boyfriend who was also an FBI agent.

Madelaine Petsch as Cheryl Blossom and Vanessa Morgan as Toni Topaz on 'Riverdale.' Colin Bentley/The CW

Cheryl's body was taken over by her ancestor, Abigail, who was a witch.

Cheryl and Toni were apparently reincarnations of Abigail and her love, Thomasina. Eventually Cheryl got her body back after Abigail and Thomasina get to have one last intimate night together.

The spirit of Cheryl's secret triplet brother Julian, who was absorbed in the womb and therefore never born, lived in a haunted doll.

After Julian's alleged exorcism, the doll was also used to trap the spirit of Abigail.

There was an iteration of Jughead locked away in a bunker, eternally writing the stories of Riverdale to keep the universe alive.

An explosion in Archie's house damaged the connection between Riverdale and mirror universe Rivervale, and only Jughead's writing could save the day.

Erinn Westbrook as Tabitha Tate and Cole Sprouse as Jughead Jones Michael Courtney/The CW

Jughead went deaf, but only because he gained the ability to read minds.

Archie became invincible, Betty could see evil auras, and Veronica became a venomous "human dialysis machine."

Everyone in Riverdale was sent back to 1955, as teenagers with their memories erased.

Tabitha, the time-traveling guardian angel, needed them to rewrite the timeline in a kinder, more just way so she could repair the damage done by the comet.

Find out how it all ends when the Riverdale series finale airs Wednesday, August 23 at 9/8c on The CW.