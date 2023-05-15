The Weeknd Reverts Back to Birth Name on Social Media Platforms
The popular singer, real name Abel Makkonen Tesfaye, said his forthcoming LP "is probably my last hurrah as The Weeknd."
Maybe we should start referring to him as "The Artist Formerly Known as The Weeknd."
On Monday, one week after he told W Magazine of his plans "to kill The Weeknd," the Grammy winning singer updated his Twitter and Instagram accounts with his given name: Abel Makkonen Tesfaye.
The name reversion comes ahead of the June 4 debut of The Idol, an HBO drama series starring Lily-Rose Depp that Tesfaye co-created.
The Canadian singer also stars alongside Depp in the show.
Tesfaye told W Magazine he's on "a cathartic path right now."
"It's getting to a place and a time where I'm getting ready to close The Weeknd chapter," Tesfaye said, noting his next album could be his last as The Weeknd.
"I'll still make music, maybe as Abel, maybe as The Weeknd. But I still want to kill The Weeknd. And I will. Eventually. I'm definitely trying to shed that skin and be reborn."
He added: "The album I’m working on now is probably my last hurrah as The Weeknd. This is something that I have to do. As The Weeknd, I've said everything I can say."
In the forthcoming series, Tesfaye plays a self-help guru and cult leader, who develops a complicated relationship with an aspiring pop star.
