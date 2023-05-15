The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    The Weeknd Reverts Back to Birth Name on Social Media Platforms

    The popular singer, real name Abel Makkonen Tesfaye, said his forthcoming LP "is probably my last hurrah as The Weeknd."

    Published |Updated
    Chris Harris
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
    Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    JWPlayer

    Maybe we should start referring to him as "The Artist Formerly Known as The Weeknd."

    On Monday, one week after he told W Magazine of his plans "to kill The Weeknd," the Grammy winning singer updated his Twitter and Instagram accounts with his given name: Abel Makkonen Tesfaye.

    The name reversion comes ahead of the June 4 debut of The Idol, an HBO drama series starring Lily-Rose Depp that Tesfaye co-created.

    The Canadian singer also stars alongside Depp in the show.

    Read More

    Tesfaye told W Magazine he's on "a cathartic path right now."

    "It's getting to a place and a time where I'm getting ready to close The Weeknd chapter," Tesfaye said, noting his next album could be his last as The Weeknd.

    "I'll still make music, maybe as Abel, maybe as The Weeknd. But I still want to kill The Weeknd. And I will. Eventually. I'm definitely trying to shed that skin and be reborn."

    He added: "The album I’m working on now is probably my last hurrah as The Weeknd. This is something that I have to do. As The Weeknd, I've said everything I can say."

    In the forthcoming series, Tesfaye plays a self-help guru and cult leader, who develops a complicated relationship with an aspiring pop star.

    Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
     
    By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
    Sign Up.
    More News.
    The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
    Follow TheMessenger
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    ©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.