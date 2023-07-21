The Weeknd, Bad Bunny Guest on Travis Scott’s New ‘KPOP’ Single

Travis Scott has tapped into some heavy star-power for features on his new single, "KPOP," which drops Friday. The anticipated track will feature The Weeknd and Bad Bunny.

Scott teased the release of the single on social media on Thursday, with a post featuring the single's artwork – a red lollipop – as well as the song's title in script. At the bottom of the second image are the names "TRAVIS," "ABEL" and "BENITO," indicating The Weeknd and Bad Bunny.

The song is being released digitally, as well as on vinyl and CD through Scott's website.

Fans and even a streaming service reacted to the news on Instagram, with Spotify's account posting, "WE'RE NOT READY FOR THIS."

The single's release comes one week before Scott is set to perform a livestream from the pyramids in Egypt. There were some reports that the event had been canceled, but they were later refuted by Live Nation Middle East.

The livestream is set to celebrate Utopia, Scott's fourth album and first in five years. It is also his first full-length since a crowd crush at his 2021 Astroworld Festival in Houston resulted in 10 deaths.