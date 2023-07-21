At long last, Rick and Michonne are making their return. During The Walking Dead Universe's panel at San Diego Comic-Con on Friday, AMC revealed the title of the fan-favorite characters' upcoming series — The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live — and unveiled the first teaser trailer. The series is coming to AMC and AMC+ in 2024.
Michonne (Danai Gurira) narrates the short, moody trailer. "I've been out there a long time," she says. "I lost someone years ago. And then things changed. I found out that he's alive." Meanwhile, we see brief flashes of action where she and Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) wield their iconic weapons, a sword for her and a hatchet for him.
The Rick & Michonne spinoff was officially announced at SDCC in 2022. It replaces the planned trilogy of Rick Grimes movies that were announced when Andrew Lincoln left The Walking Dead in 2018.
The Ones Who Live will continue the story of Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) and his lover Michonne (Danai Gurira). Grimes was taken captive by the Civic Republic Military in Season 9 of The Walking Dead and presumed dead by his loved ones. When Michonne found evidence he was still alive in Season 10, she set out to find him. Other than a brief glimpse in the series finale last year, neither of them have been seen since. The series will finally catch up with them, as they try to survive long enough to reunite.
The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live is co-created by Scott Gimple and Gurira, with Gimple serving as showrunner. The first season will consist of six episodes. The show is intended to be an ongoing series.
It will be the seventh series in the Walking Dead Universe, following The Walking Dead, Fear the Walking Dead, The Walking Dead: World Beyond, Tales of the Walking Dead, The Walking Dead: Dead City (which was just renewed for Season 2) and The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, which premieres Sept. 10 and was also just renewed for a second season.
