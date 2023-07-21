Did anyone request more zombies? They're coming for ya! AMC announced both The Walking Dead spinoffs Dead City and Daryl Dixon have been renewed for second seasons during a fan event screening at San Diego Comic-Con on Friday.
The Walking Dead has been a central presence at SDCC for years, but actors and producers were not present at this year's festivities due to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. Still, it wouldn't be a real Comic-Con without big news from everyone's favorite zombie universe.
"This next chapter in the Walking Dead Universe continues to thrive with a terrific inaugural season for Dead City and highly anticipated new journey for fan-favorite character Daryl Dixon coming in September," AMC president Dan McDermott said in a statement. "We can’t wait to bring Dead City fans back to the epicenter of Manhattan for more zip-lining action with Maggie and Negan. And, ahead of its debut, we’re thrilled to double down on Daryl as we bring the apocalypse to France, transforming Notre Dame, Pont du Gard and other iconic locales into an apocalyptic landscape unlike anything we’ve seen before."
The announcement comes days before the Season 1 finale of The Walking Dead: Dead City and over a month before the series premiere of The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon. Dead City sees Maggie (Lauren Cohan) and Neegan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) reluctantly working together to survive an infested New York City. Meanwhile, Daryl's (Norman Reedus) next adventure will take him zombie-hunting in France as the fan-favorite character tries to figure out why he's in Europe and how he got there in the first place. A new trailer for the series was released during Comic-Con. Check it out below.
- ‘The Walking Dead’: Long-Awaited Rick & Michonne Spinoff Gets Title & Trailer
- Netflix Docuseries ‘Quarterback’ Renewed for a Second Season, per Peyton Manning
- Jeffrey Dean Morgan Wants ‘Dead City’ to Have Crossovers With Other ‘Walking Dead’ Spin-Offs: ‘I Miss My Friends’ (Exclusive)
- ‘FUBAR’ Renewed for Season 2, Arnold Schwarzenegger Reveals
- Željko Ivanek Teases Negan Could Become Full-On Evil Again in ‘The Walking Dead: Dead City’ (Exclusive)
