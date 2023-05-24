The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    ‘The Voice’ Season 24: Coaches, Release Date, and Everything to Know

    Reba will back in a big way.

    Published
    Amanda Bell
    Tyler Golden/NBC

    The Voice has been one of NBC's primetime staples for over a decade, and it's not time to stop the music just yet. The hit reality competition series will continue with its 24th season, despite the departure of Blake Shelton, the last original coach of the series, at the end of Season 23.

    Here's what we know about The Voice Season 24 so far. 

    'The Voice' Season 24 release date 

    TLDR: Season 24 will mark a return to The Voice's two-seasons-a-year tradition this fall

    Read More

    THE DETAILS: Prior to 2022's Season 22 debut, The Voice consistently ran for two seasons a year, with the first premiering in February or March, and the second debuting in September or October. However, there was no spring season in 2022, marking a massive shift in the show's scheduling dynamics as it moved to a single cycle, airing just one fall season.

    This year, though, things changed once again as The Voice returned to NBC's spring schedule for a March debut of Season 23. 

    And now it looks like The Voice is fully returning to form, as Season 24 will premiere this fall, resuming the show's tradition of airing two cycles per year.

    'The Voice' Season 24 coaches 

    TLDR: Another country legend, Reba McEntire, is taking over Blake's chair, and three familiar faces are returning to join her: John Legend, Gwen Stefani and Niall Horan.

    THE DETAILS: Season 23 marked the last hurrah for the OG coaches of The Voice, after Blake Shelton took his last turn in the red chair. While there have been some coaches who have become repeat contenders for team victory, Shelton's departure marks the end of an era for the series, following the exits of fellow founding coaches Christina Aguilera, CeeLo Green, and Adam Levine.

    However, that doesn't mean fans won't see some fan-favorites making those dramatic chair turns when the next round of blind auditions commence. Country legend Reba McEntire is moving from mega-mentor to full-time coach in Season 24. (McEntire previously remarked to Entertainment Tonight that it would be "tough" to replace Shelton after 23 seasons.)

    Joining McEntire in the four-chair lineup are seasoned coaches John Legend and Gwen Stefani, along with Season 23 newcomer Niall Horan. Chance the Rapper, who also made his coaching debut in Season 23, will not be back for Season 24.

    Meanwhile, longtime The Voice host Carson Daly isn't expected to go anywhere. He'll return to emcee Season 24.

    Where to watch 'The Voice' 

    THE DETAILS: The Voice Season 24 will air on NBC on Mondays at 8 p.m. ET and Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET. The episodes stream the next day on Peacock

    Season 23 is streaming on Peacock now.

