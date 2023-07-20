‘The View’ Hosts Join the Debate on Jason Aldean’s ‘Try That in a Small Town’

The debate swirling around Jason Aldean's single "Try That in a Small Town" landed on The View Thursday.

While all of the hosts criticized the song, which some critics have said encourages vigilantism, the women on The View had slightly different takes.

Whoopi Goldberg pointed out that the video for the song features footage from social justice protests. "He talks about life in a small town, and it's different, and he chose these images," she said. "He's got folks from the Black Lives Matter movement, and he's talking about people taking care of each other, and I find it so interesting that it never occurred to Jason or the writers that that's what these folks were doing: They were taking care of the people in their town because they didn't like what they saw."

The Color Purple actress added, "You just have to realize that when you make it about Black Lives Matter, people kind of say, 'Well, are you talking about Black people? What are you talking about here?'"

Co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin at first seemed to take a more moderate approach, saying she didn't think the country star meant to "stoke division." However, she then said the song reminded her of the 2020 killing of Ahmaud Arbery, who she noted was a "Black man in a small town in the South who got shot for doing nothing wrong."

Joy Behar and Sunny Hostin also weighed in, with Behar calling the song "deplorable" while for Hostin it had more personal resonance. "My mother and father, because they were an interracial couple, were run out of South Carolina by the KKK," she explained, as the camera panned to her mother in the audience.

"My father is still scarred from that experience... so don't tell me that not only was he aware of what he was doing by using that imagery, he embraces that imagery," Hostin continued. "Unfortunately, this became the No. 1 song on U.S. iTunes. We have a problem in this country about race, and the biggest problem is we refuse to admit that it exists."

The controversy over the song has heated up in recent days, with CMT banning the video. Aldean took to Twitter on Tuesday to defend himself.

"In the past 24 hours I have been accused of releasing a pro-lynching song (a song that has been out since May) and was subject to the comparison that I (direct quote) was not too pleased with the nationwide BLM protests," he wrote. "These references are not only meritless, but dangerous. There is not a single lyric in the song that references race or points to it — and there isn't a single video clip that isn't real news footage — and while I can try and respect others to have their own interpretation of a song with music — this one goes too far."