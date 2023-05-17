‘The View’ Cuts Audio After Sara Haines Uses Mystery Profanity About ‘The Golden Bachelor’

Sara Haines got a little too bleepin' excited on Wednesday's episode of The View.

While discussing the latest Bachelor spinoff The Golden Bachelor — in which older suitors will get their chance at finding love — Haines pushed back at her co-hosts for insinuating that the more mature cast members might be a little more sleepy than sexy.

"You guys, these are only 60 year olds," Haines argued. "You know how young 60 is? I know 60 year olds. They run marathons. They…"

And that's when The View's audio cut out.

An embarrassed Haines said, "Oh my god, I'm sorry," co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin covered her mouth in shock and Whoopi Goldberg immediately threw to commercial break, saying with a slight laugh, "Alright, we'll be right back."

It's not totally clear what Haines said, but given the fact that co-host Sunny Hostin had just joked about contestants on The Golden Bachelor falling asleep instead of having sex in the show's Fantasy Suites, you can use your imagination.

Prior to the gaffe, Haines was gushing about her excitement for the spinoff, which will premiere this fall on ABC.

"People that have been in marriages or something look at that journey differently once you've been in it," she noted. "Even if you stay with the person, your ideas change over time. To see people where I can say, 'You look at it more complicated, you look at it more layered,' oh my gosh, this is so cool to watch."

Hostin agreed, saying, "As women get older, we know what we want more and we're going to deal with less nonsense. I think there's going to be a lot less manipulation. If he acts up, you're going to see people say, 'I don't need your stinking rose.’"

Co-host Joy Behar, meanwhile, took a more comical look at things. "First of all, Viagra could be the commercials," Behar joked. "When two old people get together, you know that phrase 'Til death do we part?' It's not that long!"

Announced on Tuesday, The Golden Bachelor will showcase "a whole new kind of love story — one for the golden years," the network described. "On this all-new unscripted series, one hopeless romantic is given a second chance at love in the search for a partner with whom to share the sunset years of life."

The View airs weekdays on ABC.