‘The View’ Co-Hosts Honor Co-Creator Bill Geddie in First Live Show Since His Death

'He absolutely changed my life,' former co-host Sherri Shepherd shared while looking back on Geddie's role in daytime television

Published |Updated
Mike Vulpo
‘The View’ honors Bill Geddie during ‘Hot Topics.’ABC

The ladies of The View are reflecting on Bill Geddie's life and legacy in their first live show since his death was announced.

During Monday's edition of Hot Topics, moderator Whoopi Goldberg celebrated the show's late co-creator and executive producer of nearly 17 years.

"We lost Barbara Walters in December and on Thursday, we lost Bill Geddie," she told co-hosts Sara Haines, Ana Navarro, Sunny Hostin and Alyssa Farah Griffin. "He was 68 years old, really cranky and really funny."

A montage of memories began playing on the screen as special guest and former co-host Sherri Shepherd shared the impact Geddie had on her career. 

Read More

"He absolutely changed my life because back in 2007 when he asked me to come on, I was a single mother, just divorced, a stand-up comic and didn't know a thing about politics and somehow he believed that people would relate to me," she said. "He was hard on me. He was tough on me but he would fight for me."

And even after Shepherd left the show in Season 17, she said Geddie remained in her life as she began her next chapter in daytime. 

"I have this talk show called Sherri and he carried me through every week," she shared. "It's a big loss. He texted me advice almost weekly. He was just a champion for me and he was a friend and he helped me find my voice."

Last Friday, Geddie's family announced that the Emmy winner died of coronary-related factors. While viewers may know him for his career in daytime, his family remembered him for his work at home.

"He was a big deal in TV, but at home he was an even 'bigger than life' husband and dad," Geddie's family said in a statement to Variety. "He had a genuine love for television and entertainment."

The View closed out Monday's show with Geddie's speech from the 2012 Daytime Emmy Awards, where he received the Lifetime Achievement Award. 

Additionally, while Joy Behar was absent from Monday's episode, she was able to pay tribute on social media.

"We are saddened by the sudden death of Bill Geddie," she wrote on Twitter Friday. "As a producer, he kept us together and was very loyal to his staff. Bill loved comedy and plenty of laughs not to mention a good cigar. I'm forever grateful to him and Barbara for the opportunity to be on The View. RIP 'VIEWMASTER.'"

