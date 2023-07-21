‘The View’ Co-Creator Bill Geddie Dead at 68

Bill Geddie, who co-created The View with Barbara Walters, has died. He was 68.

The Emmy Award winner died of coronary-related factors, according to a statement from Geddie's family, which was shared with Variety on Friday.

"He was a big deal in TV, but at home he was an even 'bigger than life' husband and dad," Geddie's family said. "He had a genuine love for television and entertainment."

"He would try everything and did it well — screenwriting, recording podcasts, playing guitar, writing songs, and loved a wide range of music from country to jazz," they continued. "His favorite band was The Beatles, and he never thought he would have the opportunity to meet one of his personal heroes Paul McCartney in person, but his dream came true. The question wasn't who did he meet, but rather who didn't he meet?"

Born July 17, 1955, in San Antonio, Geddie majored in communications/film at the University of Texas at Austin before working at a local news station in Oklahoma City.

In 1997, Geddie and Walters — who died at age 93 last December — launched The View, and he continued to serve as her producer on the show until she retired in 2014.

He was also her partner in BarWall Productions, producing The Barbara Walters Special and The 10 Most Fascinating People annual special.

Additionally, Geddie was an executive producer for Tamron Hall from 2019 to 2020. He also wrote the screenplay for the 1996 sci-fi thriller Unforgettable, starring the late Ray Liotta.

Geddie "enjoyed connecting with people, and we know we are not the only ones who will miss his encouraging way of positive guidance," his family said.

"He did so with enthusiasm mixed with sarcasm," they added. "His special style of humor was filled with puns. He believed in honesty. He was a kind man of integrity and always wanted to do the right thing. He lived by example."

Geddie is survived by his wife of 44 years, Barbara, and their daughters Allison and Lauren.