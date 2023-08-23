Warning: The following contains spoilers through Episode 3 of The Ultimatum Season 2.

In Netflix's shocking dating show The Ultimatum, twists are expected during The Choice — the portion of the show where couples on the verge of marriage split and choose a new partner for a "trial marriage." (In the first season alone, two different couples decided to propose on the spot and check out of the experiment entirely.) But in Season 2, which premiered today on the streamer, one couple quit the show for a completely new reason: a shock pregnancy.

At the end of Episode 2, the couples are left with a big decision to make of whom to couple up with. But two options — Lisa Horne, 32, and Brian Okoye, 29 — are left off the table when they don't show up to The Choice, much to the surprise of their castmates.

"Lisa and Brian have decided to remove themselves from the experience," co-host Nick Lachey clarifies to the group. "So we invited them to come here and tell you guys the news themselves, but they declined that invitation."

"Lisa came to us and informed us that she had taken a pregnancy test," he continued. "That test came back positive."

Horne has one child, a 10-year-old daughter, from a previous relationship.

Lisa Horne and Brian Okoye on 'The Ultimatum.' Jackson Petty/Netflix

Prior to the shocking news, Horne and Okoye's relationship had been on the rocks. At a group party, Horne accused Okoye of flirting with fellow castmate Riah Nelson, whom she labeled a "Hooters bitch." During an explosive fight, Horne threatened to quit the series, telling Okoye, "You're the problem!"

In a subsequent Episode 3 scene, Horne told Okoye the good news, to which he said he was "very surprised" and asked if it was his child. Ultimately, while he said the pregnancy was "a lot," he clarified, "I'm happy," and the two decided to leave the series together.

But not everyone was as pleased with the decision as the happy couple. Ultimatum fans on X (formerly known as Twitter) were already questioning Horne's intentions just hours after the series premiered, with one viewer writing, "Hate to say it but anyone else think Lisa could be lying about the pregnancy to get Brian off of the show."

"Lisa…has a lot of insecurities to work through," another added. "There’s absolutely no need for this much vim so early in the process."

Find your complete guide to the couples of The Ultimatum Season 2 here. Episodes 1-8 of The Ultimatum Season 2 are now streaming on Netflix. The finale and reunion will premiere on Aug. 30.