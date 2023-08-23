Warning: The following contains spoilers through Episode 3 of The Ultimatum Season 2.
Good thing it's back-to-school season, because The Ultimatum is officially back to put these relationships to the test.
Love Is Blind's somehow-messier younger sibling — once again hosted by Nick and Vanessa Lachey — returned to Netflix today with five brand-new couples, all on the verge of splitting up. In response, one partner has issued another an ultimatum; now, they'll all break up, date each other and come back together after a month of trying something new. What could possibly go wrong?
But, with all this bed-hopping and ring-swapping, we're getting a little lost trying to remember who entered the experiment with whom. Below, find your complete guide to the couples of The Ultimatum Season 2 — including which duo has already exited the show.
The Original Couples
James and Ryann
These high school sweethearts have been dating since they were just 16. But now that they're both 24, Ryann's ready for a ring on her finger, while James isn't sure that Ryann's the one — even after eight years together.
Lisa and Brian
Lisa, 32, needs commitment from Brian, 29 — not only for herself, but for her 10-year-old daughter at home. But after the couple receives some shocking news, they cut themselves off from trial marriages, choosing instead to head home early.
Kat and Alex
After meeting online, Kat, 28, and Alex, 32, have been dating and traveling the country together for two years. And despite her issuing the ultimatum, Kat's passive style of communication has plagued their relationship since the beginning. Can a temporary split bring them back together?
Antonio and Roxanne
After a four-year off-and-on relationship, Antonio, 30, and Roxanne, 31, have faced the same problems time and time again: Roxanne is an independent businesswoman, and fears Antonio won't be able to keep up with her. So instead of proposing, Antonio has proposed an ultimatum to see if his girlfriend really believes in marriage — especially with him.
Trey and Riah
Trey, 29, and Riah, 25, can't agree on much: kids, where to live and definitely not when to get married. To work this out, Trey sets an ultimatum — though he couldn't possibly foresee the consequences of living with another woman.
The Trial Couples
Riah and James
Once Riah and James choose one another for their trial marriages, they each get to work on the other's romantic concerns: James tries more romance for Riah, while Riah attempts to get James to open up.
Ryann and Trey
After Ryann and Trey bond over similar upbringings, their trial marriage turns into more than they'd bargained for, with feelings that might become mutual.
Roxanne and Alex
Finally, Roxanne has found her entrepreneurial equal — her trial marriage with Alex revolves around WFH calls and lunch dates. Now, she's finding out if she really wants a business partner, or a life partner.
Kat and Antonio
Both more quiet to their brash partners, Kat and Antonio's trial marriage appears to be a welcome retreat. But will the big personalities across the apartment building affect their relationship?
Episodes 1-8 of The Ultimatum Season 2 are now streaming on Netflix. The finale and reunion will premiere on August 30.
