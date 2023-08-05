Netflix's relationship reality series The Ultimatum is back to put more couples to the test. Fresh off the success of spin-off The Ultimatum: Queer Love, The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On is returning for Season 2, with the fate of five more couples in jeopardy. One partner is ready for a waltz down the aisle, while the other is ready to run away — so the former issues an ultimatum to the latter. Over the course of eight weeks, these couples will split up, enter "trial marriages" with other participants and then reunite, all so they realize whether or not they're ready for that little white chapel — with their original partner, or perhaps with someone new.

Below, find everything you need to know about The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On Season 2, from the biggest drama already teased to who's issuing those titular ultimatums.

'The Ultimatum' Season 2 release date

TLDR: Season 2 of The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On will premiere on August 23.

THE DETAILS: On July 26, Netflix revealed that the first eight episodes of The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On Season 2 will be released on the streamer August 23. But you won't have to wait long for the finale and reunion episodes; they'll drop a week later, on August 30.

'The Ultimatum' Season 2 cast

TLDR: The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On Season 2 will follow five couples, all at a precipice in their relationship.

THE DETAILS: On July 26, Netflix announced the 10 people who must either marry their partner or break up, all ranging in age from 24 to 32 years old. The series will once again be hosted by Nick and Vanessa Lachey, who presented both The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On Season 1 and Seasons 1-4 of Love Is Blind. (Sweet Magnolias' JoAnna Garcia Swisher took the reigns for Queer Love.)

The couples

James Morris, 24, and Ryann McCracken, 24

James Morris and Ryann McCracken, 'The Ultimatum.' Jackson Petty/Netflix

"After nearly seven years together, Ryann and James are proof that high school sweethearts can stand the test of time. The former prom queen and football player started dating at just 16 years old, so naturally growing up has come with some major growing pains. As adults, they’ve been plagued with communication and trust issues, which only worsened while James finished his education in another state.

Now, Ryann is giving James the ultimatum because after all this time she believes he 'should know for sure' that she’s his forever partner. And if not, then Ryann doesn’t want to waste another minute. James, meanwhile, is intent on starting their lives as a married couple on stable ground. Before they walk down the aisle, he is hoping to first land a job secure enough to begin their next chapter on the right foot. But if Ryann doesn’t get a ring on her finger soon, their journey might be cut short. " (via Netflix)

Lisa Horne, 32, and Brian Okoye, 29

Lisa Horne and Brian Okoye, 'The Ultimatum.' Jackson Petty/Netflix

"Lisa and Brian aren’t exactly strangers to ultimatums. After six months of casual hookups, Lisa locked down their one-time situationship by making Brian choose once and for all between love and friendship. He decided to exclusively commit to Lisa and the two have been together for a year and half. Brian loves how Lisa pushes him to be the best version of himself, while it means the everything to Lisa to see her 10-year-old daughter bond with Brian.

Now, the couple has arrived at another crossroads, as they’re at odds over a timeline for marriage and starting a family together. Lisa is issuing Brian the ultimatum because 'if he’s not ready to propose, then [she’s] ready to move on.' But Brian is hesitant to pop the question due to Lisa’s jealousy issues and her tendency to turn disagreements into explosive arguments. Unless Lisa and Brian can learn to communicate effectively, their future together remains in serious jeopardy." (via Netflix)

Kat Shelton, 28, and Alex Chapman, 32

Kat Shelton and Alex Chapman, 'The Ultimatum.' Jackson Petty/Netflix

"Consider Kat and Alex a dating app success story, but will they go from Hinge to hitched? After he relentlessly pursued her online, the two hit it off IRL and eventually chose to make things official. When Kat decided to take her nursing career on the road, Alex joined her on the journey. Since then, the two have leaned into a sense of adventure, traveling around the country together and embracing life’s many twists and turns.

While the couple is aligned over their love of outdoor activities, they couldn’t be more different when it comes to communication. Kat is conflict avoidant, preferring to defer to Alex instead of making her own decisions. He, meanwhile, wants to be challenged by a partner who feels like his equal and isn’t afraid to speak their mind. Kat’s heard his concerns, so for once she’s putting her foot down about marriage and giving Alex the ultimatum. Kat 'can’t imagine her life without' Alex, but his 'logical and practical' mindset has kept him from taking the plunge." (via Netflix)

Antonio Mattei, 30, and Roxanne Kaiser, 31

Antonio Mattei and Roxanne Kaiser, 'The Ultimatum.' Jackson Petty/Netflix

"From the moment that Antonio laid eyes on Roxanne, he knew that she was wife material. She felt a strong connection as well, but the two wouldn’t get together until years later. Once they eventually reconnected over social media, it was clear to both of them that they were meant for each other. Now they’ve been together — on and off — for the last four years and life has only gotten sweeter.

For Antonio, marriage is the natural next step in their relationship, but the last thing on career-focused Roxanne’s mind is planning a wedding. She first wants her forever partner to match her income and business ambition and Antonio just hasn’t met her expectations. While he admires her entrepreneurial spirit, Antonio wishes that she’d pay him more attention, particularly when it comes to demonstrating her affection. Now Antonio is giving Roxanne the ultimatum because he believes 'that kind of pressure needs to be applied' for her to seriously consider accepting a proposal." (via Netflix)

Trey Brunson, 29, and Riah Nelson, 25

Trey Brunson and Riah Nelson, 'The Ultimatum.' Jackson Petty/Netflix

"Trey couldn’t believe his eyes when he first came across Riah’s dating profile, assuming that she must be a catfish. But Riah — and their love for one another — turned out to be the real deal, as they’ve now been together for two years. After initially dating long distance, Riah moved into Trey’s place, where their connection strengthened and the couple settled into a beautiful partnership.

But, as time has gone on, romance in their relationship has been seriously lacking because Riah feels Trey has been slacking on date nights. He, meanwhile, wants to measure Riah’s sky-high expectations, which he thinks have have been warped by social media. Now, Trey is giving Riah the ultimatum, as he’s eager to create a life just like his parents, who’ve been together for more than 30 years. But growing up, Riah has never 'seen a happy healthy marriage,' so she can’t say with 100% certainty that a wedding — or a life with Trey — is in her future." (via Netflix)

'The Ultimatum' Season 2 trailer

THE DETAILS: On July 26, Netflix released our first glimpse of the under-pressure couples — including our first preview of who's given and received the ultimatums. In the teaser trailer, it's revealed that Kat gave an ultimatum to Alex, while Antonio issued one to Roxanne — and that's not all the drama.

In the explosive sneak peek, Lisa and Brian get into a screaming match in front of what appears to be a moving van, with Lisa telling him, "I'm tired of giving my f---ing life to you!"

Elsewhere in the teaser, Trey tells a mystery woman that he's "developed some feelings," while James laments his decision to go on the show in the first place, telling the camera, "I don't even know why I agreed to come do this." It's a good question!

'The Ultimatum' Season 2 episodes

TLDR: The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On Season 2 will have ten episodes.

THE DETAILS: On July 26, Netflix announced that Season 2 of The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On will feature nine episodes, plus a reunion special hosted by the Lacheys.

Will this season feature LGBTQ+ couples, like 'The Ultimatum: Queer Love'?

TLDR: No, Season 2 of The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On focuses on five heterosexual couples.

THE DETAILS: Season 2 of The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On will feature exclusively straight couples — unlike The Ultimatum: Queer Love, which followed five lesbian and non-binary couples. Ultimatum creator Chris Coelen revealed to Variety in May that when he originally sold the series to Netflix with both a straight version and a queer version; when they began developing Queer Love, they decided to focus on a "group of mostly women first."

As of now, Netflix has not announced if The Ultimatum: Queer Love has been renewed for a Season 2.

Where to watch 'The Ultimatum'

THE DETAILS: The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On Season 2 will be available to stream on Netflix. In the meantime, you can catch up on The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On Season 1, as well as Season 1 of The Ultimatum: Queer Love.