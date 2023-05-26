‘The Ultimatum: Queer Love’ Star Lexi Goldberg Explains Why She Didn’t Talk About Her OnlyFans On-Screen: ‘I’m So Proud of Having Agency Over My Body’ (Exclusive)
Apparently, it didn't even exist yet when the show was filmed.
Warning: The following contains spoilers for Episodes 1 through 4 of The Ultimatum: Queer Love.
Lexi Goldberg isn't ashamed. Fans of The Ultimatum: Queer Love, which premiered its first season on May 24, may have been surprised to look up the star and find her account, which has nearly 350,000 likes, on the subscription service — and maybe even wonder if it played a role in her relationship with Raelyn Chung-Sutton. But she exclusively tells The Messenger that the reason she didn't talk about it on-screen is because it didn't even exist yet.
"I actually started my OnlyFans after the show!" she said via email. "Once I finished filming, I had a couple of videos go viral on TikTok, which was an absolute surprise to me. People in the comments would ask if I had an OnlyFans and as someone who hasn’t always been comfortable with my body, I decided to try!"
Goldberg has nearly 350,000 followers on TikTok, and mainly posts lip-syncing and trend videos. On OnlyFans, she describes herself as a "Cali girl, your favorite gym bestie. Just here to show off my gains."
The influencer went on to explain that in her current relationship (but didn't say with whom — no spoilers here!), she's "always honest" about posting sexual content on OnlyFans.
"I’m so proud of having agency over my body," she said, "And feeling more empowered and sexy than ever before."
During the first four episodes of The Ultimatum: Queer Love, Goldberg and her girlfriend of three years, Rae, broke up to date other people. Goldberg ultimately entered a trial marriage with Mal Wright but was hurt when Rae and her trial wife, Vanessa Papa, got physical.
After Papa admitted she didn't have romantic feelings for Chung-Sutton, Goldberg accused Papa of intentionally seducing her.
"You don't f--k friends like that!" she said.
The first four episodes of The Ultimatum: Queer Love are now streaming on Netflix.
