The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On is known for dramatics. But Season 2, which debuts Aug. 23 on Netflix, might have just upped the ante. As has become typical for The Ultimatum, relationships are put to the test as couples split up and date other people, all before coming back together. But this season, these contestants appear to have taken "trial marriage" to a whole 'nother level. In the trailer for Season 2, which was released today, co-host Nick Lachey teases an unexpected consequence.

"She informed us," Lachey says to a group of gathered contestants, "That she had taken a pregnancy test."

The next shot features an unnamed male contestant shouting, "Oh my God!"

If this is true, this wouldn't be the first Ultimatum baby: Colby and Madlyn Kissinger, who starred on Season 1 of the Netflix reality hit, welcomed daughter Josie, 1, in May 2022, and have a second child on the way. But it would be the first pregnancy documented in the trial marriage stage. (Colby and Madlyn announced their good news at the season's reunion.)

And a potential baby isn't the only drama that the Season 2 trailer promises. In the explosive sneak peek, Lisa Horne and Brian Okoye get into a massive argument in front of their fellow contestants, with Lisa telling him, "I'm going home. You sittin' there talking to this Hooters bitch."

When Brian hits back, saying, "You see who's the problem," Lisa responds, screaming "You're the problem! You're the problem!"

Elsewhere, high school sweethearts James Morris and Ryann McCracken are on the rocks, with James admitting that he "cheated on Ryann." And after the experiment, Ryann admits that, "James should be scared of losing me."

"I can't do it anymore," James tells Ryann during a sunny picnic.

The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On Season 2 comes on the heels of spin-off The Ultimatum: Queer Love Season 1, which debuted in May and was hosted by Sweet Magnolias' JoAnna Garcia Swisher. The only couple to survive that test was Sam Mark, 31, and Aussie Chau, 42, who are currently engaged.

The first eight episodes of The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On Season 2 will be released on Netflix August 23. The finale and reunion will drop a week later on August 30.