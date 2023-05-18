The Ultimate ‘XO, Kitty’ Playlist

Warning: The following contains light spoilers from Season 1 of XO, Kitty. Read at your own risk!

The newest heartwarming obsession from Netflix has arrived as XO, Kitty has finally premiered. The 10-episode To All the Boys I've Loved Before spin-off series centers on Lara Jean's (Lana Condor) younger sister Kitty (Anna Cathcart) moving to Seoul to attend the same international boarding school their mom attended as a teen.

With the show taking place in Seoul a few things are a given: cute stars, killer fashion and a bundle of K-Pop earworms. XO, Kitty delivers on the latter point in a big way. Every K-Pop multi will be thrilled to discover BTS, Seventeen and Blackpink needle drops within the first 10 minutes of the show.

The initial impetus for Kitty's move is not only to learn more about her late mother, but to get closer to her long-distance boyfriend Dae (Choi Min-young). Throughout the series, Kitty has to deal with a new school, a new country and a rollercoaster of emotions as she figures out who she is – and who she should be with – over the first season. Obviously, she needs a killer soundtrack to go through all that.

The Season 1 soundtrack includes not only the three super groups named above but also tracks from Stray Kids, ITZY, TWICE, Wonho and so many more! The XO, Kitty team also included some movie Easter egg songs. Tears for Fears' "Everybody Wants to Rule the World," which we learned in the first To All the Boys movie was Kitty and Lara Jean's mom's favorite song, shows up in Episode 3. Marina's "About Love" outros the first season just as it did for PS. I Still Love You, the second movie in Lara Jean's trilogy.

The Messenger rounded up almost every song featured in XO, Kitty (at least the ones that were available in the Spotify library) for you to listen to below. Check it out and let us know your favorite songs from the series.

Here is the complete list of songs, listed by episode.

*Means the song wasn't available on Spotify.

Episode 1: "XO"

"Nobody" - Anna of the North

"Spinning" - GRAE

"Hot" - Seventeen

"Telepathy" - BTS

"BAAM" - MOMOLAND

"Pink Venom" - BLACKPINK

"What You Waiting For" - Jeon Somi

"Whatcha Thinka Me Now" - Rayelle*

"Up and Away" - Dead End Kids*

"Dar-ling" - Seventeen

Episode 2: "WTF"

"You Never Know" - BLACKPINK

"Dance" - Nakwon

"Look at me Now" - Clancy*

"Soft Spot" - Claud

"XOXO" - Jeon Somi

"You & Me" - Kilder

Episode 3: "KISS"

"The Chase" - Emmit Fenn

"Everybody Wants to Rule the World" - Tears for Fears

"Deeper Than the Dark" - Love x Stereo

Episode 4: "TGIF"

"Venom" - Stray Kids

"Maniac" - Stray Kids

"Don't Freak" - The Aces

"I Can't Stop Me" - Twice

"Be With You" - Hi-Five*

"Oh Yeah" - CSCS*

Episode 5: "TBH"

"Time Machine" - Juju B. Goode

"Best Shot" - Wonho

"Everybody Wants to Rule the World" - Tears for Fears

"Hann (Alone in Winter)" - (G)I-DLE

Episode 6: "BYOB"

"Cocoa" - Sweet the Kid

"B(oo)m-Boxx" - Itzy

"Now Go" - Marc Jackson Burrows*

"Pink Sky Complex (feat. ZUDDI)" - Edge of Silence

"The Weekend" - 88rising Bibi

"Own It" - Kali J

"Everybody Wants to Rule the World" - Juju B. Goode*

"Smoke Signals" - Dabin

Episode 7: "TIL"

"Smoke Signals" - Dabin

"Dumb Dumb" - Jeon Somi

"How Bout You (Inst)" - JETTE*

"Icy" - ITZY

"Dazed & Confused" - Glen Check



Episode 8: "LFG"

"Stay This Way" - Fromis_9

"Sins" - Glen Check

"Rainbow Freestyle" - Juju B. Goode

"Edge of Silence" - Monologue (feat. Yun Hee Won)

Episode 9: "SNAFU"

"Comes & Goes" - La Felix

"I’m a Winner" - Carolyn Jordan, Craig Hardy, Peter Boyes

"Dare You Not To Dance" - Haiku Hands

"Business as Usual" - John Chuck and The Class

"Alone" - Miso

"Y Don’t U" - Park Hye Jin

Episode 10: "OTP"

"Run Away" - MONA

"W8ing 4 U" - Vegyn, Soo Joo*

"No Good Reason" - Everglow

"Guess I’ve Changed" - Caveboy

"About Love" - Marina

XO, Kitty Season 1 is now streaming on Netflix.