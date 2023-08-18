The Try Guys ‘Expect Changes’ as They Re-Evaluate Content Following Challenging Year (Exclusive)

Millennials and Zillennials that spent nearly a decade as "Try Guys" devotees were flabbergasted when the widely beloved online comedy foursome not only lost a member, but lost that member in a major scandal that threatened to tarnish their squeaky-clean and wholesome reputation.

Members Keith Habersberger, Zach Kornfeld and Eugene Lee Yang fumed on a couch in a video 10 months ago, publicly announcing to their over 8 million subscribers that Ned Fulmer would no longer be a part of their content production team.

The longtime colleagues (and friends) reiterated what the rest of the world had come to know days earlier when leaked footage of Fulmer kissing a woman — who is not his wife — at an event circulated online. Habersberger, Kornfeld and Yang confirmed that Fulmer had indeed not only engaged in an extramarital affair (after making his adoration of his wife one of his "bits" and a prominent part of his personal brand, à la comedian John Mulaney), but that this infidelity had been with an employee at their independent company.

While fans understood that Fulmer's workplace indiscretion was not the fault of Habersberger, Kornfeld or Yang, many people, who had been following the boys since they made their breakthrough on BuzzFeed in the 2010s, speculated if this was the end of The Try Guys.

Still, the "Try-o" kept on chugging along and appeasing fans with content. As of October 2022 — a month after the fallout — the channel hosts eleven spinoff series featuring their employees and other collaborators, and the Try Guys kept on, well, trying out new things. They've gotten Barbie movie makeovers, given tattoos without training and even braced themselves for laser hair removal. It's been mostly the same-old, tried-and-true Try Guys fare, but lately, they've been experimenting, too.

Take last week's Romeo & Juliet performance, a special livestream event powered by Kiswe, which forced Habersberger, Kornfeld and Yang to take the stage in a unique version of William Shakespeare's timeless classic. Kornfeld played Romeo, Habersberger was Juliet, and Yang tackled multiple roles, including Mercutio, Paris, the Nurse and the Friar.

But like all things Try Guys, this version of Romeo & Juliet came with a techy twist: throughout the play, which took place on Aug. 10, fans could vote live on what happened to the actors in each scene. It was a unique build-your-own Shakespeare experience, where fans could choose how each scene played out.

The Messenger caught up with Kornfeld before the boys went up on stage and did their best not to make The Bard roll in his grave.

The Messenger: The Try Guys have undergone many changes in the past year. What have you learned about yourselves (as friends and entertainers) throughout this process? Have there been any surprise evolutions in your dynamic?

Zach Kornfeld: This year has been a challenge for reasons both obvious and not, but it's been really gratifying to see our staff (and fans) rally around us as we figure out the future. We expect changes in how we operate moving forward, and this project is just the beginning of re-evaluating how we approach our content. We've been fortunate to have wonderful longevity online and think the key is continuing to evolve as artists and with our audience.

TM: Talk to us a little bit about the decision to do a 'Choose your Own Adventure'-esque rendition of 'Romeo and Juliet.' Who came up with the initial idea?

ZK: This is something we've talked about for years as the ultimate what if, but it never felt like a real option. It was a very organic and collaborative effort between the three of us that came to life the more we talked about it without our team. After the success of our Without A Recipe livestream last year, we felt there was an opportunity to do something wild and out-of-the-box. It's all in an effort to keep things surprising and exciting for both ourselves and the audience. We try to always (at our best) over-deliver, so we've really dived full into taking prep for this extremely seriously.

TM: What previous Try Guy experiences have helped y’all with this one? (And how has it been wholly unique?)

ZK: We're fairly used to diving in way over our heads, but learning Shakespeare and putting up a full production in such a truncated timeframe has really challenged us in unprecedented ways, both as performers and as producers. We thrive on learning and challenging ourselves. It's fun to take on projects you're not yet qualified to do and rise to the challenge.

TM: How did you all make the 'casting' decisions?

ZK: As our most beautiful member, Keith was born to make Juliet. There really wasn't a second thought there. From there, we felt that [I] would be the funniest choice as Romeo to play off him, and Eugene was excited by the opportunity to play multiple characters (the Nurse and Mercutio), and take on Mercutio's iconic Queen Mab speech. It also gave us all a chance to play against expectations, to let everyone play against type by letting Eugene loose as comedic reliefs and it challenged me and Keith to hold down the romantic leads.

TM: What can audiences reasonably expect from the Try Guys' take on 'Romeo and Juliet'?

ZK: Audiences are fully in control. We spent all our time trying to make this play as legit as possible, and the audience's job is to, lovingly, f--- it up. To throw us curve balls, to throw us off our game. We think the charm is in watching us interact with elements we don't expect, and the inevitable moments that make us break character.

TM: We touched on your past and present, and now I think the fans are excited to hear about what else you have cooking. Is there anything you’d be willing to share with our readers (or tease, however you can) about what’s on your slate?

ZK: We're happiest as creators when making premium content for our audiences, such as our shows and wild events like this. The Try Guys has been forced to play the algorithm game, so to speak, but moving forward, we look forward to taking bigger swings and not playing it safe.