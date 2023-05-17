The Inspiring True Story Behind Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s ‘Unstoppable’

With Ben Affleck and wife Jennifer Lopez attached, Anthony Robles' inspiring story is getting the Hollywood treatment.

Produced under Affleck and longtime pal Matt Damon's Artists Equity banner, Unstoppable is a sports biopic starring Jharrel Jerome as Robles, the 2011 NCAA individual wrestling national champion born with one leg.

In March, Deadline reported that Lopez will star in the movie, a follow-up to Artist Equity's debut title Air, which is now available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.

Read up on the true story that inspired Unstoppable, which marks Affleck and Lopez's first time working together since 2004's Jersey Girl.

Born With One Leg

When he was born on July 20, 1988, in La Mirada, Calif., "the doctors could not explain what went wrong or why I was missing a leg," Robles recalled on his website. "My mom, however, always told me growing up that 'God made me this way for a reason,' and she made me believe it."

Although Robles was given a prosthetic leg at age 3, he refused to wear it.

Thriving Without

Refusing to let his circumstances hold him back, Robles learned to live with one leg and strengthened his upper body. At 6, he set a school pushup record.

"I started off pretty small. I was only 90 pounds when I was a freshman in high school," he told NPR in 2011. "But, you know, walking around on crutches 24/7, it's pretty much like I'm lifting weights all the time, you know. So that really helped my body to develop, especially my upper body. And fortunately, that was an advantage for me in my wrestling, and it really — it helped me out in the long run."

In 2012, he broke the Guinness World Record for most pull-ups in one minute with a 60 lb. pack (though the record no longer stands).

Late Start

Despite starting later than many of his peers, Robles told NPR he "just fell in love" with wrestling as a high school freshman in Mesa. Ariz.

Robles made the team at 14. "My first year was horrible," he recalled on his website. Not only was he the "smallest kid on the team," Robles said he was "without question, the worst wrestler."

After finishing last in a citywide tournament during his first year, he graduated with a 129-15 record, going undefeated in his junior and senior seasons.

Collegiate Champion

"Despite finishing with an awesome high school record, few college wrestling programs believed I could excel at the next level," he wrote on the site. "They thought I was too small to wrestle in college and that a one-legged wrestler could never compete with the nation's best college wrestlers."

Robles was ultimately recruited by Arizona State University as a redshirt, finishing his freshman year one win shy of going All-American.

By the end of his collegiate career, he was a three-time All-American, winning the 2011 NCAA individual wrestling national championship in his last year of eligibility.

Motivating Others

Wrestler Anthony Robles won the Jimmy V Award for Perseverance at the 2011 ESPY Awards (John Shearer/WireImage)

Robles told his story in the 2013 memoir Unstoppable: From Underdog to Undefeated, for which Jay Leno penned the foreword after presenting him with the Jimmy V Perseverance Award at the 2011 ESPY Awards.

He was also one of the recipients of the inaugural NFL Hispanic Heritage Leadership Award in 2011 and was inducted into the National Wrestling Hall of Fame in 2012.

In addition to signing as a Nike athlete after his big win, ESPN tapped Robles to serve as their NCAA wrestling analyst and expert. He continues to make appearances as a motivational speaker.

Anthony and his wife, Laura Robles, welcomed their first child, a son named Abel, in December 2022.

Robles teased the upcoming movie in March, retweeting a Deadline report about the Artist Equity acquisition with the caption, "The word is out!!"