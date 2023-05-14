The Tony Awards Will Not Be Televised as Planned amid WGA Strike: Reports

The show might not go on.

The 76th Tony Awards, currently scheduled for June 11, will not be televised as planned on CBS and streamed on Paramount+ amid the ongoing Writers Guild of America strike, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Per the publication, the WGA denied a request for a waiver to allow the Tonys — celebrating the best in Broadway and featuring numerous performances from this year's musicals — to air live from the United Palace in New York City.

The status of the show still hangs in the balance as the Tony Awards Management Committee, including members of the Broadway League, the American Theater Wing, and others, reportedly plans to meet Monday to discuss the path forward for the annual ceremony.

Representatives for the Tony Awards did not immediately respond to The Messenger's request for comment. A representative for the Broadway League did not provide comment and directed The Messenger to Tony Awards reps.

The show, which was to feature the return of host Ariana DeBose (a former Tony nominee and an Oscar winner for her performance in the film adaptation of West Side Story), would include performance highlights from this season's musicals.

Following Broadway's yearlong shutdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the theater industry has struggled with ticket sales, and the national exposure from the Tonys can be crucial. Two shows, Bob Fosse's Dancin' and Andrew Lloyd Webber's Bad Cinderella, announced they would close after receiving no Tony nominations earlier this month.

According to THR and Deadline, Monday's meeting could determine if the show is postponed until the writers' strike ends or if it goes on in a scaled-down format that is not televised.

Because the ceremony is broadcast on CBS and Paramount+, which are members of the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, it is affected by the ongoing strike.

Leading this season's nominees are musicals including Some Like It Hot, & Juliet, Shucked, Kimberly Akimbo, Sweeney Todd, and New York, New York.

For a full list of nominations, visit TonyAwards.com.