The Tony Awards Will Not Be Televised as Planned amid WGA Strike: Reports

The show might not go on.
The 76th Tony Awards, currently scheduled for June 11, will not be televised as planned on CBS and streamed on Paramount+ amid the ongoing Writers Guild of America strike, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
Per the publication, the WGA denied a request for a waiver to allow the Tonys — celebrating the best in Broadway and featuring numerous performances from this year's musicals — to air live from the United Palace in New York City.
The status of the show still hangs in the balance as the Tony Awards Management Committee, including members of the Broadway League, the American Theater Wing, and others, reportedly plans to meet Monday to discuss the path forward for the annual ceremony.
- WGA Will ‘Not’ Picket Tony Awards, but Show Will ‘Conform with Specific Requests’
- EXCLUSIVE: Sara Bareilles Teases New Musical Project in Its ‘Beginning Stages’
- Kandi Burruss Jokes She’s ‘Almost Embarrassed’ About Her Behavior in RHOA Season 15
- Ben Platt Says People Will ‘Feel Seen’ by ‘Theater Camp,’ Written With Fiancé Noah Galvin
- EXCLUSIVE: ‘Yellowjackets’ Star Liv Hewson Says Support for Their Emmys Decision Was ‘Really Gratifying’
Representatives for the Tony Awards did not immediately respond to The Messenger's request for comment. A representative for the Broadway League did not provide comment and directed The Messenger to Tony Awards reps.
The show, which was to feature the return of host Ariana DeBose (a former Tony nominee and an Oscar winner for her performance in the film adaptation of West Side Story), would include performance highlights from this season's musicals.
Following Broadway's yearlong shutdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the theater industry has struggled with ticket sales, and the national exposure from the Tonys can be crucial. Two shows, Bob Fosse's Dancin' and Andrew Lloyd Webber's Bad Cinderella, announced they would close after receiving no Tony nominations earlier this month.
According to THR and Deadline, Monday's meeting could determine if the show is postponed until the writers' strike ends or if it goes on in a scaled-down format that is not televised.
Because the ceremony is broadcast on CBS and Paramount+, which are members of the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, it is affected by the ongoing strike.
Leading this season's nominees are musicals including Some Like It Hot, & Juliet, Shucked, Kimberly Akimbo, Sweeney Todd, and New York, New York.
For a full list of nominations, visit TonyAwards.com.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Q&A: Jay Leno Not Afraid to Work on Cars Again After Hospitalization, Says ‘It Was an Accident’Entertainment
- ‘Yellowjackets’ Cast Supports WGA, Will ‘Wait as Long as We Need’ for Season 3Entertainment
- Ed Sheeran, Adele, Harry Styles, Dua Lipa Land on Sunday Times Rich List’s ’35 under 35′Entertainment
- ‘Harry Potter’ TV Show: Cast, Release Date, and Everything to Know About the Max SeriesEntertainment
- The Student Newspaper That Forged a Generation of Fox News StarsPolitics
- ‘Barbie’: Release Date, Cast, Trailer, and Everything to KnowEntertainment
- Summer Screams: Your Ultimate Guide to the Most Anticipated Horror Movies of Summer 2023Entertainment
- The Business of Disney: Why the Studio Is Still Going All-In on Live-Action RemakesEntertainment
- Pete Brown, Co-Writer of Cream Classic ‘White Room,’ Dies at 82Entertainment
- ‘A Towering Legacy’: Acclaimed British Author Martin Amis Dies at 73Entertainment
- Jo Koy Hopes a Writers’ Strike Resolution ‘Will Happen Soon’: ‘There’s Enough for Everybody’Entertainment
- Tiffany Haddish Wishes Jamie Foxx ‘Peace and Love’ in Recovery After Health CrisisEntertainment