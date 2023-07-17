Miranda Cosgrove lived a real-life horror story in 2016, when she received a phone call that someone had died at her house — and discovered there was an armed man who had been waiting for her to return.

Cosgrove recalled the story a couple of years ago on the Whitney Cumming's "Good For You" podcast, a clip of which recently resurfaced on TikTok. In the interview, she said the whole experienced "freaked" her out "really bad."

"I got a call at 3 in the morning that somebody had died at my house," she said.

After reviewing her security cameras, Cosgrove realized the man had been on her property multiple times before — burying random items in her backyard.

"He was burying things in my backyard for like, three days and he buried a lunchbox with a milk chocolate inside of it," she said. Terrifyingly, he also buried "knives and a rope," according to Cosgrove. Though loitering in her yard was disturbing enough, things would ultimately take a deadly turn, when the man turned out to be waiting for her outside of the house — with a gun. A car, that the armed man apparently thought was owned by the iCarly star, pulled up to Cosgrove's house and the story took more terrible turns from there.

"Somebody drove up that had a similar car. I guess he got confused and he thought that maybe it was me driving up," she said. "He shot at this person six times and he missed." The driver was able to get away, presumably without physical harm.

Cosgrove had just narrowly missed the encounter. In 2019, she told Brett Goldstein on the "Films To Be Buried With" podcast that a last minute decision caused her to not come home that night, when the man would've been waiting for her. She'd had a date the night before, and instead of going home, she went to her parents' house to tell her mom about it and decided to stay overnight.

"It's so crazy that I didn't end up going to my house that night."

After the interaction with the driver of the misidentified car, the man ultimately shot himself and set himself ablaze, Cosgrove said.

"That's why we call it the murder house," Cosgrove added on the "Films to Be Buried With" podcast.

Cosgrove tells the chilling story with a surprising calm in both podcasts. As one astounded TikTok commenter wrote under Cosgrove's "Good For You" interview: "this is terrifying. How is she so calm."

Despite her composure while recounting the incident years later, Cosgrove has taken precautions. "I got another house somewhere else," she said. "I haven't slept at that house since."

If you or someone you know is contemplating suicide or struggling with suicidal thoughts, help is available 24 hours a day through the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988. You are not alone.