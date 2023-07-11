‘The Super Models’ Docuseries Coming to Apple TV+ - The Messenger
‘The Super Models’ Docuseries Coming to Apple TV+

It spotlights the careers of Naomi Campbell, Cindy Crawford, Linda Evangelista and Christy Turlington

Published
Craig Rosen
Linda Evangelista, Cindy Crawford, Naomi Campbell and Christy Turlington.Courtesy of Apple TV +

The Super Models are coming to Apple TV+. The new four-part docuseries spotlighting the careers of Naomi Campbell, Cindy Crawford, Linda Evangelista and Christy Turlington, is set to premiere worldwide on Sept. 20.

The docuseries goes back to the ‘80s, when the quartet with different backgrounds met in New York, combining their individual star-power to become even more important than the brands and designers they represented.

It's produced for Apple TV+ by Imagine Documentaries and One Story Up, with Brian Grazer, Ron Howard, Sara Bernstein, Justin Wilkes, Barbara Kopple, Roger Ross Williams and Geoff Martz serving as executive producers, along with Campbell, Crawford, Evangelista and Turlington Burns.

