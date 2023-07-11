‘The Super Models’ Docuseries Coming to Apple TV+

TRENDING NOW | TikTok Star ‘Mama Tot’ to White Boaters in Viral Dock Fight: ‘Ya’ll Got What Ya’ll Deserved’
The Super Models are coming to Apple TV+. The new four-part docuseries spotlighting the careers of Naomi Campbell, Cindy Crawford, Linda Evangelista and Christy Turlington, is set to premiere worldwide on Sept. 20.
The docuseries goes back to the ‘80s, when the quartet with different backgrounds met in New York, combining their individual star-power to become even more important than the brands and designers they represented.
It's produced for Apple TV+ by Imagine Documentaries and One Story Up, with Brian Grazer, Ron Howard, Sara Bernstein, Justin Wilkes, Barbara Kopple, Roger Ross Williams and Geoff Martz serving as executive producers, along with Campbell, Crawford, Evangelista and Turlington Burns.
Read More
- Apple Hopes To Launch Own ‘Apple GPT’ AI Model, Codenamed ‘Ajax’: Report
- Cindy Crawford’s Modeling Advice to Daughter Kaia Gerber: ‘Be Prepared’
- Apple TV+ Series ‘Metropolis’ Canceled Before Filming Begins
- Apple TV Deal Presented to College Football’s Pac-12: Reports
- Apple Might Be Working on a Monitor That Can Become a Smart Display
Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
Thanks for Signing up!
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
More Entertainment.
- DJ Casper, Creator of No. 1 Hit ‘Cha Cha Slide’ Dead at 58Entertainment
- Olivia Newton-John: A Life in Pictures on the First Anniversary of Her DeathEntertainment
- Kim Kardashian Reveals She Broke Her Shoulder But Now She’s ‘Back’Entertainment
- Sandra Bullock’s Sister Praises the Actor for How She Cared for Boyfriend Bryan Randall During His Battle With ALSEntertainment
- Jason Tartick Gets Emotional in Podcast Recorded After Announcing Split With Kaitlyn BristoweEntertainment
- ‘Claim to Fame’: Jimmy Carter’s Grandson Hugo Wentzel Talks About That Tribute to His ‘Papa’ (Exclusive)Entertainment
- Carly Rae Jepsen Cancels NYC Show Due to Weather: ‘No One Is Getting Electrocuted Tonight’Entertainment
- Beloved Knitter Undergoes Dramatic Heel Turn on ‘The Bachelorette’: RecapEntertainment
- What Was in Megan Thee Stallion’s Victim Statement Read at Tory Lanez SentencingEntertainment
- Travis Scott Tops Billboard 200 for 3rd Time with ‘Utopia’Entertainment
- Chris Noth Breaks Silence on Sexual Assault Allegations: ‘I Strayed on My Wife’Entertainment
- Josh Duggar’s Child Pornography Conviction Upheld By Appeals CourtEntertainment