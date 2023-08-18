Warning: The following contains spoilers from The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 2 finale, "Episode 8."

Belly (Lola Tung) has made her choice – at least for now. After the most awkward car ride in history, Belly, Conrad (Chris Brinley) and Jeremiah (Gavin Casalegno) stayed at a motel to wait for the storm to let up and the highway to reopen. Belly stuck to her guns and chose Jeremiah. Still, it wasn't without emotional strife and the most brutal needle drop of the season – the final Taylor Swift drop was "Exile" as Conrad lied about his feelings for Belly and officially handed the torch to Jeremiah before heading back to Cousins.

Team Conrad are ending the season on a devastating note, but Team Jeremiah can't feel secure in their victory either.

The Summer I Turned Pretty has already been renewed for Season 3, meaning Jeremiah has to deal with the second boyfriend curse that has plagued teen drama love triangles for decades. The second boyfriend almost never wins. The first love gets all of big firsts and "The Way I Loved You" energy before the couple realizes that turbulent energy isn't sustainable. The break up in a spectacularly dramatic fashion – Conrad walking out on Belly at prom. The center of the love triangle then needs a more stabilizing relationship (cue Belly telling Jeremiah she wants "something real") to help them recover from the first love. This is where toxic patterns are unlearned. Personal growth abound! By real-life standards, the second relationship is #CoupleGoals... until the insecurity complex over the burning passion of that first love eats it alive.

When the second relationship implodes, the center of the love triangle goes back to the first love. If executed correctly, they've both grown up and matured. They get to use the lessons learned in that middle relationship to build a healthier, longer-lasting extension of that first romance. It is a super sucky deal for the second partner. It's an almost impossible fate to escape, but it has been done before. Jeremiah could follow in the footsteps of the victorious second boyfriends of yesteryear and win Belly's heart for good. It could be the best for everyone involved, but the odds are stacked against it.

Before we go any further, this argument is based purely on the show characters' behavior, not their literary counterparts. The books have a set ending, but author and series executive producer Jenny Han has hinted that things could change. So for the duration of this essay, we are working with open minds and the information that has been provided by The Summer I Turned Pretty TV series only.

The most iconic TV second boyfriend to win the heart of the love triangle center is Pacey Witter (Joshua Jackson) from Dawson's Creek. Joey Potter (Katie Holmes) grew up in love with Dawson Leery (James Van Der Beek), and Dawson only saw her as his best friend and the girl next door until she earned a scholarship to study in Paris. The fear of losing her drives Dawson to admit they should be together, finally. Joey doesn't go to Paris, and they spend Season 2 falling in love. But Joey is insecure, and Dawson is too idealistic. It all comes crashing down in the Season 2 finale when Dawson pushes Joey into turning her freshly-paroled dad back into the cops for selling drugs.

She manages to forgive Dawson by the start of Season 3 after a summer apart, but he is so scarred by their breakup that he rejects her. He then sends Pacey to look after her so Dawson can have the space to continue with his teenage identity crisis. As expected, Pacey and Joey fall head over heels in love with each other.

Just like Belly and Jeremiah, they make the crucial mistake of attaching to each other at the face before discussing it with Dawson/Conrad. (Note: Jeremiah and Belly making out on the car during Conrad's final exam was so much than Joey and Pacey arguing in front of Dawson's house, though. Jellyfish was so wrong for that.) Drama ensues. Imagine the Belly/Conrad/Jeremiah road trip from hell in The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 2 finale stretched out over three hour-long episodes.

In the Season 3 finale, Dawson realizes he's standing in between two freight trains on a collision course for each other. He puts his own feelings aside and allows it to happen. In his mind, his sacrifice is why Pacey and Joey get to be happy. His emotional martyrdom is the reason they're together and not any of the hot and cold manipulative tactics he pulled throughout two seasons. Cue the most famous crying GIF on the internet.

That's almost exactly where we are at with the Belly/Jeremiah/Conrad love triangle. Hold your pitchforks for just another minute, Team Conrad. Connie baby is not as self-righteous or as selfish as Dawson. He's the opposite, to a fault. Conrad spends so much energy trying to protect everyone around him from his feelings that he ends up centering them anyway. When Conrad withdraws, there's no room for anyone else to have feelings about Adam (Tom Everett Scott) cheating, or to be attracted to Belly, or be devastated that Susannah (Rachel Blanchard) died. It's not intentional, but he makes all of his feelings everyone else's problem because he acts out instead of communicating. He and Belly will never stand a chance until he develops healthier coping mechanisms.

Meanwhile, Jeremiah and Pacey have a lot in common outside of their second boyfriend relationships to Belly and Joey, respectively. Conrad was his father's golden boy, but Jeremiah never felt he fit in his family. Susannah was the only one who understood him and now she's gone. Pacey never fit in with his family, either. Pacey's black sheep status in the Witter household made him cling so tightly to Dawson and Joey, his chosen family. Both Jeremiah and Pacey have had front-row seats to the undying love of their love triangle counterparts. They are not second-season series additions to spice things up or cause drama. They are the only people that understand that first love because they were also there for it. They are the only second boyfriends that stand a chance with their love triangle centers because they would never try and replace the first love. They know how much that first love means to Belly and Joey. The difference is that Pacey had the chance to prove that his love was different and deserving in its own way outside of Dawson and Joey.

Dawson never learned how to set aside his idealism and see Joey for who she really was. Pacey saw the real Joey and loved her fiercely for it. Their high school relationship didn't last because Pacey couldn't rise above his fear of her history with Dawson (and weirdly enough, Pacey and Joey also broke up at prom, which was even more devastating than Belly and Conrad). They reunited when they were older because of that essential truth: Pacey loved Joey for who she was and for how they can grow together. Dawson loved her for all of the things she represented in his life, but Joey couldn't handle the pedestal he put her on.

Lola Tung and Christopher Briney in 'The Summer I Turned Pretty.' Dana Hawley/Prime Video

The crossroads in The Summer I Turned Pretty is different. It's not about how Conrad or Jeremiah sees Belly. It's about who can love her consistently and support her as she enters one of the most important years of her young adult life. Right now, that's Jeremiah.

Jeremiah is hands down the best communicator in this trio. He's not perfect (the firework stunt in Season 1 was super immature), but in Season 2 he says what he feels when he feels it. He doesn't stop Conrad from being with Belly, but he doesn't hide that it hurts him. Jeremiah sets up boundaries to protect himself when they are in a group setting. And he tells Belly when she's pushing those boundaries on the golf course. He reminds her before the (still wrong!) car makeout exactly where he stands. Jeremiah's open communication makes it easier for Belly to pick him because she doesn't have to fight for every admission.

The one thing Jeremiah asked from Belly and Conrad in return is that they are equally honest with each other. Neither could do it, and thus have potentially doomed him to repeat Pacey's mistakes in Dawson's Creek Season 4. Jeremiah is keenly aware of Conrad and Belly's history. He knows he's the second boyfriend. He's also the only one wise enough to know they can skip the drama of the curse – they can save him from potentially life-altering heartbreak – if they actually talk about their feelings.

Dawson's Creek creator Kevin Williamson always wanted Joey to end up with Dawson. The series finale jumps eight years into the future after Joey's sophomore year of college. The final episodes reveal that Joey and Dawson are eternal soulmates, their lives forever intertwined, but it is not romantic. Pacey is the one who loves her in the way that she needs, just like he did in high school when Dawson needed to find himself. They are all happier for it. The question is, can Jeremiah do the same?

The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 will be crucial for Belly, Jeremiah, and Conrad. Belly needs to settle into who she is, and what she wants as she enters proper adulthood. Is it truly Jeremiah with his endless optimism and ease in his own skin? Is it Conrad's deep romanticism buried under those challenging layers? Jeremiah has to fight his insecurity complex as Belly figures that out and believes that his love is as worthy as his older brother's love. Conrad needs to learn that shutting people out isn't actually protecting anyone. This love triangle cannot be put to rest until everyone's cards are laid out on the table. They have one more season to prove who has the best hand.

The Summer I Turned Pretty Seasons 1 and 2 is now streaming on Prime Video. Dawson's Creek is available on Hulu.