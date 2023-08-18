‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ Season 3: Cast, Release Date, and Everything to Know

Warning: The following contains spoilers from the Season 2 finale of The Summer I Turned Pretty, "Love Triangle."

Belly Conklin has made her choice, for now. Season 2 of Prime Video's The Summer I Turned Pretty has come to a close, with Belly (Lola Tung) putting her tumultuous relationship with Conrad (Christopher Briney) behind her and choosing his much less complicated brother Jeremiah (Gavin Casalegno) to plan a future with. But unfortunately for #TeamJellyfish, Prime Video has already ordered The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3, and that can only mean drama and a reignited love triangle.

'The Summer I Turned Pretty' Season 3 release date

TLDR: There's no premiere date yet, but we'll update as soon as there is.

THE DETAILS: Season 2 only just ended on Aug. 18, and production hasn't begun on Season 3, due to the writers' and actors' strike. As soon as those strikes come to an end and production can begin, we'll have a better idea of when to expect a premiere. There was a gap of a year and one month between Seasons 1 and 2. The gap between 2 and 3 will inevitably be longer.

'The Summer I Turned Pretty' Season 3 cast

TLDR: Expect the majority of the Season 2 cast to return.

THE DETAILS: No one was written out of the show in the Season 2 finale, so there's no reason to assume anyone is departing. In fact, the finale made it feel all the more likely that Season 2 newcomers Aunt Julia (played by Kyra Sedgwick) and Skye (Elsie Fisher) will be a permanent part of the Cousins summer crew, now that Julia has decided not to sell the summer house.

Main cast list

Lola Tung as Isabel "Belly" Conklin, the teen protagonist who spends her summers at a beach house torn between two brothers

as Isabel "Belly" Conklin, the teen protagonist who spends her summers at a beach house torn between two brothers Christopher Briney as Conrad Fisher, one of the brothers

as Conrad Fisher, one of the brothers Gavin Casalegno as Jeremiah Fisher, the other brother

as Jeremiah Fisher, the other brother Sean Kaufman as Steven Conklin, Belly's brother

as Steven Conklin, Belly's brother Jackie Chung as Laurel Park, Belly and Steven's mother

as Laurel Park, Belly and Steven's mother Rain Spencer as Taylor Madison Jewel, Belly's best friend

as Taylor Madison Jewel, Belly's best friend Elsie Fisher as Skye, Conrad and Jeremiah's cousin

as Skye, Conrad and Jeremiah's cousin Kyra Sedgwick as Julia, Conrad and Jeremiah's aunt

as Julia, Conrad and Jeremiah's aunt Alfredo Narcisco as Cleveland Castillo, an author and Laurel's summer fling

'The Summer I Turned Pretty' plot

TLDR: An annual family trip to a beach house in Cousins, Maine turned into a tension-filled love triangle as Belly Conklin turned 16 and had to choose between two hot family friends, brothers Conrad and Jeremiah Fisher. As of the end of Season 2, Belly had chosen Jeremiah, friendzoned Conrad and was preparing for Princeton by rejoining the volleyball team, with plans to return to the beach house next 4th of July.

THE DETAILS: Season 3 will presumably be based, in some part, on Jenny Han's third and final novel in her YA trilogy, We'll Always Have Summer. It follows Belly and Jeremiah to college, where their relationship faces new challenges that have nothing to do with Conrad, but of course the love triangle finds a way to rebuild. Meanwhile, the Season 2 finale also put Steven and Taylor together, with the pair finally admitting they had feelings for each other and, after fighting over Belly's choice of Jeremiah vs. Conrad, they declared themselves #TeamStaylor. Hopefully Team Staylor stays strong into Season 3, regardless of the direction of #TeamJellyfish.

'The Summer I Turned Pretty' Season 3 trailer

THE DETAILS: Since production hasn't begun on Season 3, there's no trailer available, but we will share it here when it drops.

'The Summer I Turned Pretty' Season 3 episodes

TLDR: Season 3 will consist of 10 episodes.

THE DETAILS: It will be the biggest season yet. Season 1 was only seven episodes, while Season 2 had eight.

Will Season 3 be the final season?

TLDR: We don't know yet, but it could go either way.

THE DETAILS: While it would make a lot of sense for Season 3 to be the final season, it's also possible that the show could keep going beyond the novels, or split the final novel into more than one season. It's one of Prime Video's most popular shows — It's been in the No. 1 spot on the streaming service's daily top 10 chart since Season 2 premiered in July — so it wouldn't be a surprise if Amazon wants to keep it going. Prime Video didn't indicate either way in the renewal announcement, so we'll just have to wait and see if The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 is the final trip to Cousins Beach.

Will Jenny Han still be involved?

TLDR: Absolutely.

THE DETAILS: The author, who wrote the books the show is based on, will continue to serve as co-showrunner alongside Sarah Kucserka.

Where to watch 'The Summer I Turned Pretty'

THE DETAILS: The first two seasons of The Summer I Turned Pretty are available on Prime Video, which is also where the third season will stream when it premieres.