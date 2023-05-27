The ‘Succession’ Running Jokes We’ll Miss the Most

Succession may be (almost) over, but its impact on pop culture is bound to endure. The satirical HBO dramedy made it straight up embarrassing to be a billionaire, skewering the one percent and the way they — according to the show — let their daddy issues lead to the destruction of everything around them. The implications are dark, but the jokes are still funny, and there are some recurring bits that have become so reliable (and reliably funny) over the course of the show, they may have actually altered our brain chemistry, allowing us to take a little piece of the Roy legacy with us wherever we may go.

Here are the best running jokes Succession has brought us.

Kendall's love of rap

We meet Kendall in the very first episode with headphones on, punching the carseat to a Beastie Boys song, hyping himself up to go secure his daddy a deal. It's still his audio drug of choice when it comes to preparing for major moments, and he's even dabbled in it himself with the infamous "L to the OG." Kendall's the last person on earth who seems like a legit hip hop fan, but somehow Jeremy Strong makes it as endearing as it is cringeworthy.

Tom's obsession with wine

To Tom Wambsgans, wine is status. Wine is wealth. Wine is luxury, and if his mom and dad contributed to the cost of that wine, you are not allowed to drink it and also be having an affair with his new wife. And don't worry, a little fizz in your red wine is totally normal!

Nicholas Braun and Matthew Macfadyen, "Succession" (Macall B. Polay/HBO)

The existence of Greg

Greg is not just a person. Greg is a way of being, and also a job. Greg himself has surpassed his days of being the Greg, until Tom needs him to be Greg again. Greg is always on the fringes of success, always next to whoever is making the moves without making them himself, always doing things like getting wasabi in other people's eyes and conducting layoffs over Zoom — a role model for all future assistants/punching bags. The Quad Squad may not be real real, but it's real in our hearts.

The way Roman sits in chairs

It's gotten to the point where it's unclear if the youngest Roy son actually knows how a chair is supposed to be sat upon. But when you're a billionaire, do you have to use chairs correctly? We should all aspire to be that flippant about chairs. (It's the only thing about Roman that we should aspire to.)

Their casual attitude toward money

Kieran Culkin and Jeremy Strong, "Succession." (David M. Russell/HBO)

Succession took Arrested Development's joke about the cost of bananas and launched it into another universe where "5 mil" is a "good deal" on a gaudy secondhand mausoleum. Five million dollars is also, as Connor says, a nightmare. You can't retire, it's not worth it to work, and it will make you "the poorest rich person in America." No amount of money means anything to any of these people, and yet it's all they live for.

Corporate speak

No show pulls off complete nonsense like Succession, whether it's just Kendall finessing the optics on a potential deal or Greg and Tom quickly workshopping new taglines like, "We here for you." It makes no sense on the show, and it makes no sense when real companies do it either.

Why is Shiv here?

Logan Roy's only daughter has been fighting for a seat at the table since the day she was born, but at least Logan usually remembered she existed, unlike Kendall and his mysteriously offscreen children…

Connor Roy was interested in politics from a young age

All we can say is that Connor Roy was interested in politics from a young age, and that is simply the truth.

The final episode of Succession will air Sunday, May 28 at 9 p.m. EDT/6 p.m. PDT. The finale will stream at the same time on Max.