When it comes to the current state of scripted television, Minx has been, for better or worse, a trendsetter.

After the series was canceled by Max (or, at the time, HBO Max) while the show was in production on Season 2, Starz resuscitated the show — about the publication of the first-ever erotic magazine for women — a month later and gave it a new home.

Season 2 premiered July 21, and while the cast of Minx is grateful for a second life, the show's rollercoaster history is indicative of larger issues currently plaguing the world of scripted TV, especially when it comes to streaming.

"I think everyone's concerned," Elizabeth Perkins, who joins the show in Season 2, exclusively told The Messenger in an interview conducted before the actors' strike began. "I think it's definitely a conversation that everyone is having. You can't help but have the conversation."

Perkins argued that "we need to get back to a simpler formula on many levels" and said that Minx — a show she joined after being a rabid fan of Season 1 — represents a beacon of hope in what sometimes feels like a bleak landscape.

"We need stories that are about human interaction," she said. "I think that also represents a lot of where we're at in terms of our industry."

Elizabeth Perkins as Constance Papadopolous in "Minx" Season 2 on Starz. Starz

Lennon Parham, who plays housewife-turned-sex columnist Shelly, is also a member of the currently-striking Writers Guild of America, and she acknowledged the sheer unprecedented nature of the current moment.

"It feels like the Wild West, to be honest," Parham told The Messenger. "As a writer myself, it's a challenging time. We are trying to get some needs met and to get some minimums agreed upon. Everybody will benefit from that — not just the writers, but the entire production world."

Parham further noted, "It used to feel like you had zero control, and now you have negative zero."

Jessica Lowe as Bambi and Lennon Parham as Shelly in "Minx" Season 2. Starz

Jessica Lowe, who plays Minx staffer Bambi, agreed that it's a "scary time."

"The issue is a lot of these multi-conglomerates are running their media companies like tech companies," she told The Messenger. "It's a growth model. It's not trying to achieve victories as far as the art goes. If it's just subscription-based, that's not a way to build trust in an audience."

Still, Idara Victor, who plays Minx managing director Tina, remained optimistic about the future of the industry given "the social movements we've had in the past decade."

Idara Victor plays Tina in "Minx" Season 2. Starz

"How can we finally tell these amazing stories and include more people in every step of the process?" Victor said. "I don’t want anything to hinder that."

The first episode of Minx Season 2 is available now on Starz, with new episodes releasing every Friday.