The ‘Special Forces’ Season 2 Celebrity Cast Is Wild

Fox has unleashed the cast list for the second season of celebrity reality competition show Special Forces: World's Toughest Test, and it's a true hodgepodge of fame and skill from all over the entertainment landscape. The show will force 14 celebrities to go through "the harshest, most grueling challenges from the playbook of the actual Special Forces selection process," all set in the wintry mountains of New Zealand. Tasks include being submerged in a frozen lake, crossing a ravine at the top of a 4,700-foot peak, and escaping from a helicopter submerged "deep in icy waters." No one gets voted out, but they do have to try not to die. As Fox describes it, the celebs will quickly learn the meaning of "no guts, no glory, and no glam."
So what do we actually mean when we say "celebs?" It's a heck of a list. Here's the full Season 2 cast, with some quotes from their Fox bios.
Tom Sandoval: Vanderpump Rules star, recent public enemy due to cheating on Ariana Madix, second VPR Tom to join a Fox reality show
- Tom Sandoval Snuck Photos of Raquel Leviss Onto ‘Special Forces’ Set: Report
- ‘Vanderpump Rules’: ‘No One in the Cast Is in Touch With’ Tom Sandoval, Says Source
- JoJo Siwa Says Her Home Was Burglarized In ‘Very Scary’ Armed Robbery
- ‘Yellowjackets’ Cast Teases a ‘Darker’ Season 3 After Wild Season 2 Finale (Exclusive)
- JoJo Siwa Says She Doesn’t Regret Calling Out Candace Cameron Bure 1 Year After Public Spat
Dez Bryant: Former All-American and NFL star
Tyler Cameron: Bachelorette alum, author and contractor
Blac Chyna: "Actress, Model, Influencer and Entrepreneur," former star of Rob & Chyna
Tara Reid: Actress, Sharknado star, "Pop culture phenomenon"
Savannah Chrisley: Reality star from Chrisley Knows Best
Brian Austin Green: Actor best known for Beverly Hills 90210
Robert Horry: Seven-time NBA champion
Jack Osbourne: TV personality from The Osbournes, ghost hunter
Erin Jackson: Olympic gold medalist speed skater
Bode Miller: Olympic and world championship gold medalist alpine skier
JoJo Siwa: Dance Moms alum, YouTube superstar
Nick Viall: Four-time Bachelor franchise alum, author and podcast host
Kelly Rizzo: Influencer and host, widow of Bob Saget
Based on how many of these photos look like magazine ads for winter cologne, it's hard to imagine some of these people excelling out there in the wilderness, but sometimes reality stars can surprise. Hopefully nobody has to dip out!
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Russell Brand Reflects on Marriage to Katy Perry and Past Drug Addiction on ‘Running Wild’: ‘Chaotic Time’Entertainment
- Why IRS Spotlight Could Fall on Logan Paul And Other Rich Americans in Puerto RicoBusiness
- Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick Have Ended Their EngagementEntertainment
- Beyoncé Includes Lizzo in ‘Break My Soul’ Remix Days After Omitting Singer From LyricsEntertainment
- Nearly Half of Americans in New Poll Are Concerned That AI Might Snatch Their JobsEntertainment
- Streamer Kai Cenat Warned Fans His Giveaway Would Get ‘Rowdy’ Ahead of NYC RiotEntertainment
- Matty Healy and Blink-182’s Tom DeLonge Kiss at Lollapalooza: ‘Won’t Be Going to Malaysia’Entertainment
- Grimes Shows Support for Lizzo Amid Sexual Harassment LawsuitEntertainment
- Jon Gosselin’s Ex-Girlfriend Defends His Son Collin Amid ‘Unfounded Accusations’ From Family MembersEntertainment
- ‘Barbie’ Wins Weekend Box Office Again, Skating Past ‘Meg’ Sequel and ‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles’ ReduxEntertainment
- Alt-Metal Singer and Convicted Pedophile Ian Watkins Stabbed in Prison: ReportEntertainment
- Ne-Yo Questions Gender Transition for Children: ‘I Don’t Understand’Entertainment