The ‘Special Forces’ Season 2 Celebrity Cast Is Wild

Fox has unleashed the cast list for the second season of celebrity reality competition show Special Forces: World's Toughest Test, and it's a true hodgepodge of fame and skill from all over the entertainment landscape. The show will force 14 celebrities to go through "the harshest, most grueling challenges from the playbook of the actual Special Forces selection process," all set in the wintry mountains of New Zealand. Tasks include being submerged in a frozen lake, crossing a ravine at the top of a 4,700-foot peak, and escaping from a helicopter submerged "deep in icy waters." No one gets voted out, but they do have to try not to die. As Fox describes it, the celebs will quickly learn the meaning of "no guts, no glory, and no glam."

So what do we actually mean when we say "celebs?" It's a heck of a list. Here's the full Season 2 cast, with some quotes from their Fox bios.

Tom Sandoval PETE DADDS/FOX

Tom Sandoval: Vanderpump Rules star, recent public enemy due to cheating on Ariana Madix, second VPR Tom to join a Fox reality show

Dez Bryant PETE DADDS/FOX

Dez Bryant: Former All-American and NFL star

Tyler Cameron PETE DADDS/FOX

Tyler Cameron: Bachelorette alum, author and contractor

Blac Chyna PETE DADDS/FOX

Blac Chyna: "Actress, Model, Influencer and Entrepreneur," former star of Rob & Chyna

Tara Reid PETE DADDS/FOX

Tara Reid: Actress, Sharknado star, "Pop culture phenomenon"

Savannah Chrisley PETE DADDS/FOX

Savannah Chrisley: Reality star from Chrisley Knows Best

Brian Austin Green PETE DADDS/FOX

Brian Austin Green: Actor best known for Beverly Hills 90210

Robert Horry PETE DADDS/FOX

Robert Horry: Seven-time NBA champion

Jack Osbourne PETE DADDS/FOX

Jack Osbourne: TV personality from The Osbournes, ghost hunter

Erin Jackson PETE DADDS/FOX

Erin Jackson: Olympic gold medalist speed skater

Bode Miller PETE DADDS/FOX

Bode Miller: Olympic and world championship gold medalist alpine skier

JoJo Siwa PETE DADDS/FOX

JoJo Siwa: Dance Moms alum, YouTube superstar

Nick Viall PETE DADDS/FOX

Nick Viall: Four-time Bachelor franchise alum, author and podcast host

Kelly Rizzo PETE DADDS/FOX

Kelly Rizzo: Influencer and host, widow of Bob Saget

Based on how many of these photos look like magazine ads for winter cologne, it's hard to imagine some of these people excelling out there in the wilderness, but sometimes reality stars can surprise. Hopefully nobody has to dip out!