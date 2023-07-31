The ‘Special Forces’ Season 2 Celebrity Cast Is Wild - The Messenger
Entertainment
The ‘Special Forces’ Season 2 Celebrity Cast Is Wild

Tom Sandoval, Tara Reid, JoJo Siwa and more celebs will undergo the 'world's toughest test'

Lauren Piester
“Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test” Season 2’s celebrity cast list includes Tom Sandoval, Jojo Siwa, Tara Reid, and more stars.PETE DADDS/FOX (3)

Fox has unleashed the cast list for the second season of celebrity reality competition show Special Forces: World's Toughest Test, and it's a true hodgepodge of fame and skill from all over the entertainment landscape. The show will force 14 celebrities to go through "the harshest, most grueling challenges from the playbook of the actual Special Forces selection process," all set in the wintry mountains of New Zealand. Tasks include being submerged in a frozen lake, crossing a ravine at the top of a 4,700-foot peak, and escaping from a helicopter submerged "deep in icy waters." No one gets voted out, but they do have to try not to die. As Fox describes it, the celebs will quickly learn the meaning of "no guts, no glory, and no glam."

So what do we actually mean when we say "celebs?" It's a heck of a list. Here's the full Season 2 cast, with some quotes from their Fox bios.

SPECIAL FORCES: WORLD’S TOUGHEST TEST: Tom Sandoval
Tom SandovalPETE DADDS/FOX

Tom Sandoval: Vanderpump Rules star, recent public enemy due to cheating on Ariana Madix, second VPR Tom to join a Fox reality show

SPECIAL FORCES: WORLD’S TOUGHEST TEST: Dez Bryant
Dez BryantPETE DADDS/FOX

Dez Bryant: Former All-American and NFL star

SPECIAL FORCES: WORLD’S TOUGHEST TEST: Tyler Cameron
Tyler CameronPETE DADDS/FOX

Tyler Cameron: Bachelorette alum, author and contractor

SPECIAL FORCES: WORLD’S TOUGHEST TEST: Blac Chyna
Blac ChynaPETE DADDS/FOX

Blac Chyna: "Actress, Model, Influencer and Entrepreneur," former star of Rob & Chyna

SPECIAL FORCES: WORLD’S TOUGHEST TEST: Tara Reid
Tara ReidPETE DADDS/FOX

Tara Reid: Actress, Sharknado star, "Pop culture phenomenon"

SPECIAL FORCES: WORLD’S TOUGHEST TEST: Savannah Chrisley
Savannah ChrisleyPETE DADDS/FOX

Savannah Chrisley: Reality star from Chrisley Knows Best

SPECIAL FORCES: WORLD’S TOUGHEST TEST: Brian Austin Green
Brian Austin GreenPETE DADDS/FOX

Brian Austin Green: Actor best known for Beverly Hills 90210

SPECIAL FORCES: WORLD’S TOUGHEST TEST: Robert Horry
Robert HorryPETE DADDS/FOX

Robert Horry: Seven-time NBA champion

SPECIAL FORCES: WORLD’S TOUGHEST TEST: Jack Osbourne
Jack OsbournePETE DADDS/FOX

Jack Osbourne: TV personality from The Osbournes, ghost hunter

SPECIAL FORCES: WORLD’S TOUGHEST TEST: Erin Jackson
Erin JacksonPETE DADDS/FOX

Erin Jackson: Olympic gold medalist speed skater

SPECIAL FORCES: WORLD’S TOUGHEST TEST: Bode Miller
Bode MillerPETE DADDS/FOX

Bode Miller: Olympic and world championship gold medalist alpine skier

SPECIAL FORCES: WORLD’S TOUGHEST TEST: JoJo Siwa
JoJo SiwaPETE DADDS/FOX

JoJo Siwa: Dance Moms alum, YouTube superstar

SPECIAL FORCES: WORLD’S TOUGHEST TEST: Nick Viall
Nick ViallPETE DADDS/FOX

Nick Viall: Four-time Bachelor franchise alum, author and podcast host

SPECIAL FORCES: WORLD’S TOUGHEST TEST: Kelly Rizzo
Kelly RizzoPETE DADDS/FOX

Kelly Rizzo: Influencer and host, widow of Bob Saget

Based on how many of these photos look like magazine ads for winter cologne, it's hard to imagine some of these people excelling out there in the wilderness, but sometimes reality stars can surprise. Hopefully nobody has to dip out!

