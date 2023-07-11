When it comes to controversial TV show finales, almost no list is complete without a mention of The Sopranos. It's been the better part of two decades since the decorated HBO series faded to black and left the fate of its antihero Tony Soprano (the late, great James Gandolfini) in question. While creator David Chase has since addressed the divisive ending to his drama and confirmed that, yes, the mafia boss did get assassinated in that moment, there are still some who wish for a different outcome. Well, AI to the rescue(??) because we asked ChatGPT to reimagine the ending to The Sopranos, and the artificial intelligence tool had some surprisingly optimistic returns.

Last week, we delved into how AI would reinterpret certain shows to incorporate the concept of artificial intelligence technology, from criminal procedurals (Law & Order: Special Victims Unit) to high dramas (Succession) to supernatural shows (Ghosts) to hit comedies (The Big Bang Theory) to period fantasy stories (House of the Dragon). So to follow up on that hilarious little tradition, we decided to have the chatbot rewrite the finale, and it seems AI wants a happier ending to The Sopranos as much as anyone.

Here's a look at how the machine would rework Tony Soprano's final stand (er, sit).

Title: 'The Sopranos' Finale - 'Choices and Consequences'

INT. Satriale's Pork Store - DAY Tony Soprano sits at a booth, sipping his coffee. His loyal crew, including Paulie and Silvio, gather around him, discussing business and recent tensions with rival families. EXT. BADA BING - NIGHT Carmela Soprano approaches Tony, expressing her concerns about their children's future and the dangers their lifestyle poses. They share a tender moment, acknowledging the weight of their choices. INT. DR. MALFI'S OFFICE - DAY Tony visits his therapist, Dr. Melfi, discussing his struggles with balancing his criminal life and his desire for a more meaningful existence. He contemplates the consequences of his actions. EXT. HOLSTEN'S ICE CREAM PARLOR - NIGHT Tony, Carmela and their children, Meadow and A.J., sit at a booth, enjoying a meal. The restaurant is filled with people from all walks of life, illustrating the diverse tapestry of Tony's world. INT. HOLSTEN'S ICE CREAM PARLOR - NIGHT As Tony looks up, he notices a suspicious man enter the restaurant. A feeling of unease washes over him. The atmosphere becomes tense, and Tony's senses heighten. The scene shifts between Tony's perspective and his family's perspective. Tension builds as the suspicious man glances around the room. Tony's instincts kick in, recognizing the danger. Suddenly, the screen cuts to black, plunging the audience into darkness. The screen remains blank for an extended period, leaving viewers in suspense. The black screen transitions to Meadow entering the restaurant, struggling with the door. The sound of a bell chimes, and she joins her family at the booth. They exchange smiles, relieved to be together. FADE OUT. The ambiguous ending leaves the fate of Tony Soprano up to interpretation, symbolizing the constant tension and uncertainty that comes with a life of crime. It highlights the choices made and the consequences faced by Tony and his family, ultimately leaving viewers to contemplate the cost of their actions.

Yes, that bit of editorial at the end there was directly provided by ChatGPT in response to our query, which only makes this computerized screenplay that much more mind-melting.

Who knew the computers would rise up against… The Sopranos finale?

The Sopranos (not the AI version) is streaming on Max.