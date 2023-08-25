‘The Sopranos’ Star Drea de Matteo Launches Her Own OnlyFans Account - The Messenger
‘The Sopranos’ Star Drea de Matteo Launches Her Own OnlyFans Account

The Emmy-winning actress announced on social media that fans can follow her for $15 a month

Published |Updated
Mike Vulpo
Drea de MatteoDrea de Matteo/Instagram

Drea de Matteo is inviting her fans to follow her on OnlyFans.

Earlier this week, the Sopranos star launched her very own account on the internet content subscription service that allows users to share uncensored images and videos with followers who pay a fee. 

"OnlyFans is live now," she wrote on her Instagram Story Friday with three skull and crossbones emojis. "Link in bio." Her upload also included a photo that showed her wearing a black cutout bathing suit.

The Emmy winner reportedly launched her profile — which includes "THE SOPORNOS" in her bio — with a photo that shows her smoking a cigarette while sitting on a bed in nothing but animal-print boots.

To subscribe to her page, followers must pay $15 a month. As of press time, she has received 1,500 likes on three posts.

The Messenger has reached out to De Matteo's team for additional comment.

De Matteo is best known for playing Christopher Moltisanti's (Michael Imperioli) on-again, off-again girlfriend Adriana on The Sopranos

After Adriana became an informant for the FBI in Season 5, Tony Soprano (the late James Gandolfini) ordered her character to be killed. 

Since her time on the series, De Matteo has appeared in numerous shows including A Million Little Things, Shades of Blue and Sons of Anarchy

