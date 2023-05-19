The Smiths Bassist Andy Rourke Dead at 59 of Pancreatic Cancer

Andy Rourke, known as the bassist for rock group The Smiths, has died. He was 59.

The Smiths guitarist Johnny Marr announced the news on Twitter early Friday morning.

"It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Andy Rourke after a lengthy illness with pancreatic cancer," wrote Marr. His tweet was accompanied by a throwback photo of Rourke playing the bass guitar.

Marr continued in his statement, "Andy will be remembered as a kind and beautiful soul by those who knew him and as a supremely gifted musician by music fans. We request privacy at this sad time."

Johnny Marr (l to r), Morrissey, Mike Joyce and Andy Rourke of The Smiths pose for a portrait before their first show in Detroit during the Meat Is Murder Tour in 1985 at the Royal Oak Music Theatre in Royal Oak, Michigan.

The Smiths drummer, Mike Joyce, also paid tribute to Rourke on social media, saluting him as, "Not only the most talented bass player I've ever had the privilege to play with but the sweetest, funniest lad I've ever met."

He added, "Andy's left the building, but his musical legacy is perpetual. I miss you so much already. Forever in my heart mate."

The group's producer Stephen Smith reacted to the news as well.

"I am so saddened to hear this news! Andy was a superb musician and a lovely guy. I haven’t been able to read any other news about details yet but I send my deepest condolences and thoughts to his friends and family. RIP #AndyRourke," he wrote in part.

During his years-long career, Rourke served as the bassist on all four of the group's studio albums, including hit songs like There Is a Light That Never Goes Out and This Charming Man, per BBC.

He later performed with The Smiths frontman Morrissey for his solo songs when the band members went their separate ways in 1987.

He also teamed up with fellow bass players Gary "Mani Mounfield" of the Stone Roses and New Order's Peter Hook to form the group Freebass. He has played with artists like the Pretenders, Sinead O'Connor, and Oasis' Bonehead.