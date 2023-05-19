The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    The Smiths Bassist Andy Rourke Dead at 59 of Pancreatic Cancer

    "Andy's left the building, but his musical legacy is perpetual," The Smiths drummer Mike Joyce wrote.

    Published |Updated
    Charmaine Patterson
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
    Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    Shirlaine Forrest/WireImage

    Andy Rourke, known as the bassist for rock group The Smiths, has died. He was 59.

    The Smiths guitarist Johnny Marr announced the news on Twitter early Friday morning.

    "It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Andy Rourke after a lengthy illness with pancreatic cancer," wrote Marr. His tweet was accompanied by a throwback photo of Rourke playing the bass guitar.

    Marr continued in his statement, "Andy will be remembered as a kind and beautiful soul by those who knew him and as a supremely gifted musician by music fans.  We request privacy at this sad time."

    Read More
    The Smiths pose for a portrait before their first show in Detroit during the 1985 Meat Is Murder Tour on June 8, 1985
    Johnny Marr (l to r), Morrissey, Mike Joyce and Andy Rourke of The Smiths pose for a portrait before their first show in Detroit during the Meat Is Murder Tour in 1985 at the Royal Oak Music Theatre in Royal Oak, Michigan.

    The Smiths drummer, Mike Joyce, also paid tribute to Rourke on social media, saluting him as, "Not only the most talented bass player I've ever had the privilege to play with but the sweetest, funniest lad I've ever met."

    He added, "Andy's left the building, but his musical legacy is perpetual. I miss you so much already. Forever in my heart mate."

    The group's producer Stephen Smith reacted to the news as well.

    "I am so saddened to hear this news! Andy was a superb musician and a lovely guy. I haven’t been able to read any other news about details yet but I send my deepest condolences and thoughts to his friends and family. RIP #AndyRourke," he wrote in part.

    During his years-long career, Rourke served as the bassist on all four of the group's studio albums, including hit songs like There Is a Light That Never Goes Out and This Charming Man, per BBC.

    He later performed with The Smiths frontman Morrissey for his solo songs when the band members went their separate ways in 1987.

    He also teamed up with fellow bass players Gary "Mani Mounfield" of the Stone Roses and New Order's Peter Hook to form the group Freebass. He has played with artists like the Pretenders, Sinead O'Connor, and Oasis' Bonehead.

    Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
     
    By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
    Sign Up.
    More News.
    The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
    Follow TheMessenger
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    ©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.