The Sandler Family’s Netflix ‘Bat Mitzvah’: When Nepotism Works

It's pretty hard not to be charmed with the way this one turned out

Published |Updated
Jordan Hoffman
Sunny Sandler in “You Are So Not Coming To My Bat Mitzvah”Netflix

Last December, following New York magazine's issue-length inquiry into the topic, the entire pop culture world seemed obsessed with one thing: the nepo baby

It's not an easy conversation. Some, like Jaime Lee Curtis, leaned into it, calling herself the O.G. nepo baby, then adding that she'd been putting in the work for decades. This crafty redirect of the narrative may have won her the Academy Award.

One part of my brain yearns for a world where people achieve stardom solely on merit, but I've got a handful of up-and-coming names that I am, rationally or not, ready to defend. Yes, Jack Quaid is Dennis Quaid and Meg Ryan's kid, and for sure, that greased his career path, but if you've watched five minutes of Star Trek: Lower Decks, you know there is no one else in the galaxy who could do justice to Ensign Bradward Boimler. John David Washington and Maya Hawke are two other relative newcomers that I think really have the goods despite getting where they are on something other than an even playing field. 

But with the SAG-AFTRA strike front and center, this is a good time to remember that Hollywood is a union town. What's more "Guild"-like than following your progenitor's trade?!?

'You Are So Not Invited To My Bat Mitzvah'
You Are So Not Invited To My Bat Mitzvah. (L to R ) Sunny Sandler as Stacy Friedman, Samantha Lorraine as Lydia Rodriguez Katz, Sadie Sandler as Ronnie Friedman, Zaara Kuttemperoor as Zaara, Idina Menzel as Bree Friedman and Adam Sandler as Danny Friedman in You Are So Not Invited To My Bat Mitzvah. Cr. […]Netflix

Anyway, Netflix has an ongoing deal with Adam Sandler's production company Happy Madison, and for decades, he's had the same co-stars, directors and below-the-line talent in his orbit. "One big family" is the vibe you get when watching, say, Hubie Halloween. (Something you really ought to do, by the way; that movie rules.) The newest entry is an adaption of Fiona Rosenbloom's 2005 Young Adult novel You Are SO Not Coming to My Bat Mitzvah! While this movie might have been a winner with just about anyone in the cast, it's a heart-melter as a Sandler family enterprise.

The film stars Sunny Sandler as Staci Friedman, an adorable 13-year-old girl with all the typical 13-year-old girl frustrations, insecurities and observations. Sadie Sandler is Ronnie Friedman, her sarcastic (but still caring!) older sister. Her parents are played by her real father, Adam, and Idina Menzel, who played Adam Sandler's wife in Uncut Gems. (A movie with an extremely different vibe.) Their mother, Jackie Sandler, is also in the picture, as Staci's frenemy's mom (who is divorcing Luis Guzman.) For a while, people have joked that the Sandman has found ways to turn vacations with his bros into film projects (Grown Ups and Grown Ups 2 being the most blatant) but goofing around with your family and also getting paid for it? Brilliant.

Not that there's anything sinister here. This movie wouldn't work if the warm glow wasn't real. Adam Sandler, the King of the Embarrassing Dads, who did a whole bit last year accepting an award while reading a speech allegedly written by his daughters, cut Sunny and Sadie a Faustian bargain: "You wanna star in a movie? Fine. But I'm making tampon jokes. Several tampon jokes."

The truth of the matter is that Sunny is really good in the film! (Amazingly, she had her own Bat Mitzvah just a few months before production started.) She's got natural comic timing and exudes charm. Sadie, in the smaller role, has the "I'm-over-it" droll thing down pretty well, too. But the magic is seeing them together — with their dad — zinging one another with their petty familial gripes. One scene in particular has father and daughter screaming and yelling at one another, and one can tell that this is just second nature for the two of them. It's one of the most charming scenes of the year — certainly the only one where someone shouts, "This is why we fought the Nazis?!?! For a mojito bar??!?!"

Conversations about how people find themselves in positions of power — even if it's just starring in movies and television shows — are important. One should have an awareness about how the strings are being pulled! But in the history of "getting a pass," the Sandler Family working together to put on a cute show has to lead that list. This movie is, as they say, a mitzvah.

