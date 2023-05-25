‘The Rings of Power’ Hired an On-Set Therapist to Assist Ismael Cruz Córdova With Racist Backlash, Says Actor

After being subjected to racist attacks, Ismael Cruz Córdova said he had the full support of his Lord of the Rings family.

As Arondir, Córdova became the first actor of color to play an elf in the LOTR universe when The Rings of Power premiered on Prime Video in September, which resulted in the actor being on the receiving end of a bevy of backlash to the show's diverse casting.

In response, Córdova said the series hired an on-set therapist to assist him through the process.

"You need support when this happens because the voices are so loud," the actor told Variety on this week's Just for Variety podcast, "and they're coming at you from so many places."

Córdova said he felt the therapist's presence, even when they weren't meeting face-to-face.

"I loved seeing her there, even if we didn't speak," he noted. "I knew there was someone there seeing me completely. It wasn't just as an actor."

Even with the therapist's guidance, however, Córdova acknowledged that the attacks were painful.

"It hurt," he said. "It had a psychological and mental health impact. That's something that I'm very, very open about so that people understand that what they do and say online really hurts people, really has an impact on us."

Córdova revealed that parts of his life were flipped totally upside down in the wake of his casting.

"My phone got hacked," he recalled. "I had bank account attempts of being hacked. My PayPal got hacked. My friends got messages. I got death threats. I got things mailed to me. People found out my address. It was a lot of that."

The actor first opened up about the backlash ahead of the show's release, telling Esquire in September, "I fought so hard for this role for this very reason. I felt that I could carry that torch. I made sure that my elf was the most Elven, the most incredible, because I knew this was coming."

In addition to the therapist's support, Córdova also received the backing of Lord of the Rings stars Elijah Wood, Dominic Monaghan and Billy Boyd. In September, Wood tweeted a photo of the trio all wearing custom shirts reading "You Are All Welcome Here" in Elvish with ears of the different Middle-earth races in various skin tones.