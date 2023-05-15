The Right Book for the Right Roy: What the Succession Characters Should Be Reading

[Warning: The following contains spoilers for Season 4 of Succession.]

The final series of Succession has been chock full of death, drama, and corporate deceit. Still, we’re not ready to say goodbye to the Roy family (or their minions) and find ourselves wondering how they’ll resolve their personal challenges. As we prepare for the last episode, we’ve come up with a list of books that would offer each of them some perspective.

1. Kendall Roy should read Steve Jobs by Walter Isaacson

David Russell/HBO/Simon & Schuster

The book: A journalist captures the life and work of Steve Jobs through hundreds of interviews with friends, family, colleagues, and competitors.



Why it’s the perfect read: Though his biggest adversary is finally dead, there’s no doubt Kendall is mourning his father and still hoping to prove his worth by becoming the CEO of Waystar Royco. He'll find comfort in reading the biography of a man who was the poster child for innovation and success, who made the kind of long-lasting mark on the world that Kendall can only dream of duplicating.

2. Connor Roy should read It Didn't Start With You: How Inherited Family Trauma Shapes Who We Are and How to End the Cycle by Mark Wolynn

Macall Polay/HBO/Penguin Life

The book: A teacher and lecturer takes a new approach to deconstructing intergenerational trauma.



Why it’s the perfect read: Connor has attempted to play off how alone he feels by getting married and pretending he doesn’t need love from his hardened father or forgetful siblings – but we all know he’s overcompensating and could use some advice on building healthier relationships. Knowing his level of vanity, Connor would be struck by the book's title and end up appreciating the new-age tips it offers on reconciliation with toxic family members.

3. Greg Hirsch should read How to Win Friends and Influence People by Dale Carnegie

Macall B. Polay/HBO/Simon & Schuster

The book: A lecturer shows you how to behave and communicate with people in order to reach your highest potential.

Why it’s the perfect read: Despite switching sides and turning off the high powered execs who can smell his desperation, Cousin Greg has somehow managed to keep his job at Waystar Royco — but he needs all the assistance he can get to keep failing upwards and secure his place within the fold. Who’s to say this book wouldn’t help?

4. Roman Roy should read Less Than Zero by Bret Easton Ellis

Graeme Hunter/HBO/Vintage

The book: A wealthy college student returns home for the holidays and descends into a world of sex, drugs, and disaffection.



Why it’s the perfect read: When he’s not re-reading Electric Circus by Timothy Lipton, Less Than Zero would be the ideal novel for Roman because, like the main character, he has distant relationships with his parents and remains apathetic towards anything that doesn’t directly impact him. It would be a good reminder that there’s more to life than using sexual deviancy and witty retorts to tune out his sadness.

5. Shiv Roy should read Conversations With Friends by Sally Rooney

David Russell/HBO/Hogarth

The book: A best friend duo gets into an increasingly complicated entanglement with a journalist and her actor husband.



Why it’s the perfect read: Shiv has had a few romantic entanglements of her own, and we’re guessing that she enjoys similar drama in her fiction. Sally Rooney is a master at documenting human behavior and the tricky relationship dynamics we get ourselves into, so this book might give Shiv insight into her desire for interpersonal chaos.

(Shiv actually readins Conversations With Friends in the Season 2 finale, but didn't look like she had gotten very far. She clearly needs to revisit this one!)

6. Tom Wambsgans should read The Darlings by Cristina Alger

Claudette Barius/HBO/G.P. Putnam’s Sons

The book: An attorney starts working for his wife’s father, a billionaire financier, just as the company faces a serious business scandal.



Why it’s the perfect read: Though he no longer has the protection or loyalty of his soon-to-be-ex-wife, Tom would read this book and find consolation in the fact that he’s not the only man who joined the family business and, consequently, faced a swath of life-altering legal problems. He’ll either find tactics in this book to rise to the occasion or tips on how to fall from grace with as little splatter as possible.

7. Gerri Kellman should read Men Explain Things to Me by Rebecca Solnit

Macall B. Polay/HBO/Haymarket Books

The book: In a collection of essays, an author shares her perspective on sexist interactions between men and women.



Why it’s the perfect read: Gerri arguably has the most integrity and ability to lead out of all her colleagues, but she's also surrounded by greedy and incompetent men ready to fire her. This book would serve as a good reminder to stay vigilant and keep their failures from destroying her success.

8. Logan Roy should read The Decline and Fall of the Roman Empire by Edward Gibbon

David Russell/HBO/Penguin Group

The book: An English historian covers all the major events in Western society, beginning with the Roman Empire at its peak to the fall of Byzantium.



Why it’s the perfect read: He may be dead now, but Logan Roy was an expert in building an empire and wiping out his enemies during his time on Earth, which is why we think he would've appreciated this book’s comprehensive look at human civilization, taking inspiration from its major wars and dictators.