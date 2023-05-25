The Real Story Behind Jeff Bezos’ Yacht Figurehead (No, It’s Not His Fiancée Lauren Sánchez)

With Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez embarking on the voyage that is matrimony, the details of their nautical engagement are still coming to light.

Despite reports that the Amazon founder had a wooden figurehead carved into his future wife's likeness for his $500 million yacht Koru, The Messenger has learned that the figure is actually meant to be the Norse goddess, Freyja.

In Norse mythology, Freyja is the goddess of "love, fertility, battle and death." The sculpture also dons a necklace featuring a Koru (the ship's name), a Māori symbol for new beginnings.

After Bezos popped the question to Sánchez, she was seen wearing an engagement ring aboard Koru as the couple vacationed off the South of France over the weekend.

A source told The Messenger that Sánchez "was definitely surprised" by the proposal.

"Friends around them agree that they have truly found their match," they said. "You can feel the love they have for each other as it's undeniable."

The insider added, "Lauren always tells friends she is the happiest she has ever been in her life, and her and Jeff's souls connect on a deeper level."

Bezos was first linked to Sánchez in 2019 after he and ex-wife MacKenzie Scott announced their divorce following more than 25 years of marriage. Sánchez subsequently filed for divorce from her husband of 13 years, Patrick Whitesell.