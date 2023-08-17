The Real-Life Horror on Set of 1974’s ‘Texas Chain Saw Massacre’

Tobe Hooper's Texas Chain Saw Massacre, loosely inspired by the heinous acts of real murderer Ed Gein, has become a gold standard for horror filmmakers since its release in 1974. The movie, about a group of young friends who fall victim to a family of deranged cannibals, remains one of the scariest movies ever made. But what some viewers may not know is that the film's grueling production was a real-life terror for the actors involved.

Conditions were so bad, Hooper later admitted in an interview, "Everyone hated me by the end of the production. It just took years for them to kind of cool off."

Here's why.

"The Texas Chain Saw Massacre" Silver Screen Collection/Getty Images

High temperatures, low budget

Filmed on a shoestring budget, Hooper and his crew shot what would become the most successful independent film of its time in 100-plus degree heat in East Texas. To save on rental costs, filming moved at a breakneck pace, often shooting 6 days a week, 16 hours a day.

In his book The Texas Chain Saw Massacre: The Film That Terrified a Rattled Nation, author Joseph Lanza writes that temperatures reached 115 degrees while filming one climactic scene in a 26-hour marathon. "The conditions on that long night that bled into the following day were intolerably putrid," Lanza wrote, per the New York Post.

Actress Marilyn Burns and the rest of the cast had to suffer through the unrelenting temperatures and stomach-wrenching smells for the scene. Animal carcasses, strewn about set for gruesome ambiance, rotted in the hot sun, giving off unbearable stenches in the sweltering heat to the point where the cast had to take periodic breaks to vomit.

Making matters worse, Gunnar Hansen, who played the chainsaw-wielding Leatherface, had to wear the same clothes throughout the entire shoot because he only had one costume, and washing it would have altered the color. "This was Texas in July. It was really uncomfortable," Gunnar later recalled in the 1988 documentary Texas Chainsaw Massacre: A Family Portrait. "I know that there was more than one person who did not like to sit next to me when we had dinner because I think I was pretty ripe myself."

The beatings were sometimes real

Jim Siedow, who played one of the inbred cannibals, later reflected on a scene where he actually hit Marilyn Burns, who played "final girl" Sally. "That was hard," he admitted in the Family Portrait doc. "We started out, I couldn't do it. And they keep telling me to make it look real, 'Hit her, hit her.' And they couldn't use anything fake because that looked fake. So I start. 'Nope, you got to hit her harder. Hit her some more.'"

Siedow continued, "Marilyn would say, 'Hit me, don't worry about it.' Every time we'd try it, she'd come out with a few more bruises. Finally, I got with it and started really having fun doing it, and started really slugging her. And we kept that up. We did eight shots on that, and when it was a take, she just fainted dead away. Poor girl was beaten up pretty bad."

And so was the blood

During one of the film's most terrifying moments, Leatherface cuts Sally's finger so that the deranged family's patriarch (played by John Dugan) can drink her blood.

But when a prop knife that was supposed to spurt fake blood kept malfunctioning, Hansen became frustrated and secretly cut Burns's finger. It wasn't until years later that Burns and Dugan found out that the blood in the scene was real. In his book, Lanza writes that Burns was "furious" when she learned the truth. Dugan, however, reportedly described the revelation as "kind of erotic really."

Drugs were involved

Burns also had to play scenes with a chainsaw-wielding Hansen while he was accidentally stoned on special brownies. Hansen had eaten the brownies, which he did not realize were laced with marijuana, before performing a scene in which he had to tear down a door with a live chainsaw.

The drugs reportedly kicked in as Hansen was chainsawing the door, making it difficult for him to concentrate. "I trust Gunnar 100 percent," Burns later said, per Vulture. "But not Gunnar on brownies, with a chainsaw, running up the steps, take 44, oh no."

Living as Leatherface

Hansen was studying English and Scandinavian Studies at the University of Texas when he first met Hooper. Standing at 6 foot 4 and weighing 300 pounds, the Icelandic-American man had the perfect stature for the role of Leatherface and agreed to star in the film as a summer job.

While not a professional actor by trade, Hansen dove headfirst into the role. After Hooper described the character as mentally challenged, Hansen spent time visiting a school for people with mental disabilities to help him get into character. He even visited farms to perfect Leatherface's pig-like squeals.

'The Texas Chainsaw Massacre' (1974) Everett Collection

All that prep work might've worked a little too well. Hansen's altered state of mind due to method acting, combined with the extreme elements of the shoot (and possibly those laced brownies), caused Hansen to get lost in his character at times. In the Family Portrait documentary, he said he remembered thinking, "Kill... the... bitch," at one point, referring to Burns. "[The set] was like its own major amphetamine. It just got crazier and crazier and crazier," he explained.

“You scared me to death,” Burns later told Hansen, according to Lanza. "I didn't know you really at all, and by this time, you're not sure if it's real or a movie. And snuff films were just coming in at this time, and I'm thinking, this is too real. The leering, leering when you started coming at me, that was really scary."

The real final girl

Even during the wretched shoot, Burns was determined to see the film through to the end. In an interview with Screen Crush before her passing in 2014, she said, "Everyone wanted to forget about [the movie] after the misery of the whole shoot, listening to that agonizing chainsaw, smelling all of the smells, watching the decay of rotting chicken on the set. It was disgusting. It was miserable. But I was just trying to keep the other cast members from quitting. I picked up a couple of them on the way to set just to make sure they'd show! I was determined to see it to the screen."

Her tenacity would ultimately pay off with the success of the film, which reportedly cost $140,000 to make and grossed $26.5 million the year it was released. The Texas Chain Saw Massacre would go on to spawn several sequels, prequels, video games and novels, with the latest film in the franchise, Texas Chainsaw Massacre, premiering in 2022 on Netflix.

Cinematographer Daniel Pearl has suggested that the real-life misery on set ultimately added to the film's success: "If we'd been comfy, if everybody had their own trailer, I'm not so sure you'd feel the horror in quite the way you do. None of us were happy. We were miserable."