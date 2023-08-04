Leslie David Baker has shared an update on Uncle Stan, his proposed spinoff for The Office.

Baker, who starred as Stanley Hudson in the long-running comedy, announced on Instagram this week that he would be returning money to those who donated to the Kickstarter campaign to get Uncle Stan off the ground.

"We apologize about the delay in updates, we have been working behind the scenes to get everything on track and rewards fulfilled. We are just as excited as all of you to get this project out and truly appreciate all of your patience and support," Baker began.

He continued, "The project took longer than anticipated due to circumstances beyond our control," after it was initially announced in July 2020.

"As things started returning to normal (after COVID) and we commenced reward fulfillment and preproduction, the WGA strike was announced causing us to put things on hold again," the actor explained. "As you are all aware, SAG is now on strike and we will continue to be on hold indefinitely until an agreement is reached."

Baker added, "We stand in solidarity with those in the entertainment industry and will do our part in supporting WGA and SAG during these times. After careful consideration, we have decided to refund our backers."

He also noted that he will honor the rewards supporters were promised when donating. Baker then clarified that the amount the Kickstarter campaign actually raised is a different amount from the $336,450.53 that was shown on the website.

"A large portion of backers' pledges were lowered, or completely dropped and never collected once the campaign was completed," wrote Baker. "The final amount that we received from Kickstarter was exactly: $110,629.81. The funds were never used for any purposes other than reward fulfillment and backer refunds, and otherwise remained accounted for and untouched in the account."

The Office alum ended his post by issuing an apology "for any miscommunication or inconvenience during this campaign."

The statement was signed by Baker and actor Sardar Khan.