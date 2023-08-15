‘The OC’ Creators Reveal ‘Tremendous Pressure’ to Kill Off Mischa Barton’s Character

Few things have been as heart-wrenching to witness on screen as the untimely and premature death of teen television's most beloved manic pixie dream California girl, Marissa Cooper.

The killing-off of Mischa Barton's character on The O.C. at the end of Season 3 remains one of the most shocking role chops in TV history and one of the most incomprehensible. Without Marissa, the show lost its stride; by Season 4, it surfed off into the sunset.

Nearly 17 years after Cooper faded away in Ryan's (Ben McKenzie's) arms after a catastrophic car crash, fans finally have an answer as to why the Fox soap opera took that deadly turn.

In a new interview with Vanity Fair to mark The O.C.'s 20th anniversary, series creator Josh Schwartz and producer Stephanie Savage admitted that they made a mistake.

"It's something that we regret, and looking back on it, we wish we could have come up with a different solution," Schwartz said on Monday. "We didn't see an alternative path at the time, which is why we went down that road."

"But obviously in hindsight, there were lots of other ways we could have written the character off the show — and given Mischa the break that she needed and wanted — that still would've allowed for that character to return," he continued.

That aforementioned break that Barton needed and wanted was directly confronted in a 2021 interview with E! News. At the time, the actress revealed that she asked Fox to have her character killed off after facing "general bullying from some of the men on set that kind of felt really sh---y."

Savage noted in the VF interview that, in addition to Barton's own wishes, the network was keen on generating a buzzy finale with a shocking death to bulk-up ratings in advance of Season 4. She revealed, "We were also under tremendous pressure to do something with that level of drama. Killing a series regular came down from the top."

The O.C. aired for four seasons from 2003 to 2007 on Fox.