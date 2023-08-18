‘The Nun’ Actress Bonnie Aarons Sues Warner Bros. for Allegedly Withholding Her Share of Merchandising Revenue
The iconic horror actress has played titular demon nun Valak in 'The Nun' and its upcoming sequel 'The Nun II,' as well as 'The Conjuring 2' and 'Annabelle: Creation'
Warner Bros. Discovery might soon have to repent.
According to a lawsuit obtained by The Messenger, The Nun actress Bonnie Aarons has sued the studio over breach of contract after they allegedly failed to pay her revenue from merchandise that used her likeness.
Aarons — who played the titular demon nun Valak in The Nun (2018) and its upcoming sequel The Nun II, as well as The Conjuring 2 (2016) and Annabelle: Creation (2017) — was entitled to several forms of payment, including a share of profits for merchandise that exploits her character.
"Instead of accounting and paying in a transparent fashion, Warner Bros. obscures and hides the true amount of Ms. Aarons' rightful share of merchandising revenues, all while continuing to exploit her," the lawsuit reads.
The iconic horror actress alleges that Warner Bros. sent her written statements detailing her revenue share, which she claims were "inconsistent with the extensive merchandising activities" involved with her character, and that the studio's books showed "only a fraction of the known licenses."
Aarons' lawsuit comes as the Screen Actors Guild (SAG-AFTRA) strikes alongside the Writers Guild of America (WGA) over issues including fair pay and how actors' images are used with AI.
The Messenger has reached out to Warner Bros. for comment.
