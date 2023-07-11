The New ‘Ahsoka’ Trailer Is Filled With Exciting Easter Eggs - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Entertainment.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | TikTok Star ‘Mama Tot’ to White Boaters in Viral Dock Fight: ‘Ya’ll Got What Ya’ll Deserved’

The New ‘Ahsoka’ Trailer Is Filled With Exciting Easter Eggs

Fans of 'Star Wars Rebels' must be losing their minds right now

Published |Updated
Lauren Piester and Lauren Morgan
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

Finally, after years of teasing, we've got a detailed look at the upcoming Star Wars series Ahsoka. A new trailer has arrived for the Disney+ drama, featuring a ton of Easter eggs for the hardcore fans and a likely setup for the highly anticipated show. The Ahsoka trailer also gives us a glimpse of Grand Admiral Thrawn, the iconic Star Wars Rebels villain who is making his live action debut. He's played by Lars Mikkelsen, the same actor who voiced him in the animated series, and yes, he is blue and he is spooky. 

The trailer explains that Ahsoka (Rosario Dawson) started hearing whispers of Thrawn's return as "Heir to the Empire," and now she's out to find him and reunite with a few old friends (and beloved Rebels characters) including Sabine Wren (Natasha Liu Bordizzo), Hera Syndulla (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) and Hera's droid, Chopper. The trailer also features a hologram appearance by the still missing Ezra Bridger (Eman Esfandi) and a peek at Ray Stevenson as Baylan, which is one of the last roles he played before his death in May.

As we begin the countdown to Ahsoka's premiere on Aug. 23, here are the other moments from this trailer that excited the Star Wars nerds on staff at The Messenger. 

Read More
Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson) in Lucasfilm's STAR WARS: AHSOKA
Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson) in Lucasfilm's STAR WARS: AHSOKALucasfilm Ltd.

Sabine is training to be a Jedi 

The former Mandalorian warrior has a haircut and a green lightsaber, and she is ready to party. But whose green lightsaber is it? Could it be Ezra's?

There are multiple mentions of Anakin 

Hayden Christensen has long been rumored as a cast member, and the fact that Anakin is mentioned multiple times in the Ahsoka trailer only makes the rumor feel more true. 

David Tennant is back as Huyang 

The droid professor first appeared on screen in The Clone Wars in 2012, voiced by the Doctor Who star. Tennant is returning to voice the character once again in Ahsoka.

The line 'heir to the empire' is from a Star Wars novel

Thrawn made his debut in the 1991 book by Timothy Zahn, which was the first in a trilogy about the imperial baddie. Thrawn then became a main antagonist in the third and fourth seasons of Star Wars Rebels.

Ahsoka premieres on Disney+ on Aug. 23.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Entertainment.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.