Finally, after years of teasing, we've got a detailed look at the upcoming Star Wars series Ahsoka. A new trailer has arrived for the Disney+ drama, featuring a ton of Easter eggs for the hardcore fans and a likely setup for the highly anticipated show. The Ahsoka trailer also gives us a glimpse of Grand Admiral Thrawn, the iconic Star Wars Rebels villain who is making his live action debut. He's played by Lars Mikkelsen, the same actor who voiced him in the animated series, and yes, he is blue and he is spooky.

The trailer explains that Ahsoka (Rosario Dawson) started hearing whispers of Thrawn's return as "Heir to the Empire," and now she's out to find him and reunite with a few old friends (and beloved Rebels characters) including Sabine Wren (Natasha Liu Bordizzo), Hera Syndulla (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) and Hera's droid, Chopper. The trailer also features a hologram appearance by the still missing Ezra Bridger (Eman Esfandi) and a peek at Ray Stevenson as Baylan, which is one of the last roles he played before his death in May.

As we begin the countdown to Ahsoka's premiere on Aug. 23, here are the other moments from this trailer that excited the Star Wars nerds on staff at The Messenger.

Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson) in Lucasfilm's STAR WARS: AHSOKA Lucasfilm Ltd.

Sabine is training to be a Jedi

The former Mandalorian warrior has a haircut and a green lightsaber, and she is ready to party. But whose green lightsaber is it? Could it be Ezra's?

There are multiple mentions of Anakin

Hayden Christensen has long been rumored as a cast member, and the fact that Anakin is mentioned multiple times in the Ahsoka trailer only makes the rumor feel more true.

David Tennant is back as Huyang

The droid professor first appeared on screen in The Clone Wars in 2012, voiced by the Doctor Who star. Tennant is returning to voice the character once again in Ahsoka.

The line 'heir to the empire' is from a Star Wars novel

Thrawn made his debut in the 1991 book by Timothy Zahn, which was the first in a trilogy about the imperial baddie. Thrawn then became a main antagonist in the third and fourth seasons of Star Wars Rebels.

Ahsoka premieres on Disney+ on Aug. 23.