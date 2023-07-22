Studios may be crying poverty now that writers and actors are on strike, but they spent the past several years in an unprecedented period of excess, shelling out vast sums on TV shows in the hopes of growing their streaming services. Many of the most expensive TV shows of all time have been made in the past few years.

This is not meant to be a definitive list of the most expensive TV shows, and there are surely some under-the-radar $15-mil-an-episode shows not on here. But it's focused on some of the biggest shows in recent memory, including some unexpected ones whose lavish budgets may shock you. And cost can be relative; some shows are extra-expensive because they were failures. So here are 21 of the most wildly expensive TV shows ever. If you took one episode from each of these shows and added up their total cost, it would come to about half a billion dollars. There's really big money at stake in this business.

Nazanin Boniadi and Ismael Cruz Córdova in 'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.'

'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power,' $58M per episode

Prime Video's epic fantasy series is by far the most expensive TV series ever made. And now that the money-is-no-object, grow-at-all-costs streaming wars era that birthed it is over, even at megacorporation Amazon, it's unlikely there ever will be a show this expensive again. Amazon spent $250 million just on the rights for J.R.R. Tolkien's fantasy series, followed by an unprecedented $465 million on production (that's where that $58 million per episode figure comes from). That means getting Season 1 off the ground cost about $715 million — and that's not even including marketing costs. All told, there's a chance this one season of television cost somewhere around $1 billion. You could say a lot of things about spending that much money on this particular show, but you can't say the special effects don't look great.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Richard Madden in 'Citadel.'

'Citadel,' $50M per episode

The second-most-expensive show of all time is another Prime Video show, the action thriller Citadel. The first season reportedly cost about $300 million, an eye-popping figure, especially when considering the season is just six 40-minute episodes. (That's about $1.25 million per minute.) The main reason the season cost so much is because it was essentially filmed twice; behind-the-scenes shakeups led to extensive (and expensive) reshoots. The season underperformed with audiences, failing to crack Nielsen's weekly top 10 rankings, but Prime Video is committed to executive producers the Russo brothers' ambitious vision. A second season and local spinoffs set in Italy, India and Mexico are in the works.

Millie Bobby Brown in 'Stranger Things.'

'Stranger Things', $30M per episode

As the episode lengths expanded in Stranger Things, so did the budget; the nine episodes of Season 4 had an average length of 85 minutes and an average cost of $30m. Netflix spares no expense for its signature show, even funding innovative wig technology for Millie Bobby Brown's buzzcut. Season 5 will be even more expensive, with salaries for the show's large cast totaling tens of millions of dollars before a single frame is shot. It also has maybe the largest increase in budget for a show ever – it reportedly only cost $6m an episode in Season 1.

Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford in '1923.' Emerson Miller/Paramount+ © 2022 Viacom International Inc.

'1923,' $25M-35M per episode

There are different figures out there for what 1923 costs per episode. The Wall Street Journal pegs it at around $25 million, while creator Taylor Sheridan says it's $30 million to $35 million. Either way, that's enough to make this Yellowstone spinoff one of the most expensive shows of all time. Everything about it is extravagant, from the cast (massive movie stars Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren are at the top of the call sheet) down to the catering bills, which are reportedly double what they are for comparable productions. All in all, Paramount spends $500 million a year on the production of Taylor Sheridan's empire of shows.

Elizabeth Olsen in 'WandaVision,' Tom Hiddleston in 'Loki,' and Anthony Mackie in 'The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.' Emerson Miller/Paramount+ © 2022 Viacom International Inc.

Marvel shows, $25M-35M per episode

When the Marvel Cinematic Universe moved into TV, it brought blockbuster budgets with it. Episodes of the initial trio of Disney+ Marvel shows — WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and Loki — reportedly cost about $25 million each. The most recent one, Secret Invasion, is even more expensive; it reportedly cost close to $212 million for six episodes, a truly shocking figure for a show that doesn't even look that expensive. But if you want Samuel L. Jackson in your show, you have to pay him.

Shamier Anderson in 'Invasion.' Emerson Miller/Paramount+ © 2022 Viacom International Inc.

'Invasion,' $20M per episode

Apple TV+ makes a lot of sci-fi shows that cost a lot of money but don't enter the zeitgeist. The poster show for this phenomenon is Invasion, a special effects-heavy, globally shot series you've probably never heard of but reportedly cost $200 million for its 10-episode first season. It hails from co-creators David Weil, who is also one of the co-creators of Citadel, and Simon Kinberg, writer of two of the biggest superhero movie flops, Fantastic Four and Dark Phoenix (as well as plenty of successful movies, to be fair).

Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey in 'The Last of Us.' Emerson Miller/Paramount+ © 2022 Viacom International Inc.

'The Last of Us,' $16M-18M per episode

The budget for HBO's dystopian hit is reportedly in the range of $16 million to $18 million per episode. Scary mushroom people don't come cheap! While a budget breakdown for the show has not been publicized, it has extensive digital effects and that requires different sets almost every episode, so that figure seems reasonable.

Emilia Clarke in 'Game of Thrones' and Emma D'Arcy in 'House of the Dragon.' Emerson Miller/Paramount+ © 2022 Viacom International Inc.

'Game of Thrones' and 'House of the Dragon,' $15M-20M per episode

At a reported $15 million an episode, the much-watched final season of Game of Thrones seems like a bargain compared to some of the lesser-known shows on this list. That was up from the "north of $10 million" figure reported for Season 6. Prequel series House of the Dragon is reportedly more expensive, coming in at a little under $20 million an episode for Season 1, though some of that is likely due to startup costs and COVID compliance that will even out as the show goes on.

Justice Smith in 'The Get Down.' Netflix

'The Get Down,' $16M per episode

Though it now has a reputation for mercilessly canceling most shows after one season, there was a time when Netflix was known for canceling almost nothing. One of its first cancellations was the epic fiasco The Get Down, a period musical drama from creator Baz Luhrmann. When the show's budget ballooned to a reported $16 million per episode — a high number even for a runaway hit, which The Get Down was not — Netflix pulled the plug after one season.

Abel 'The Weeknd' Tesfaye and Lily-Rose Depp in 'The Idol.' Eddy Chen/HBO

'The Idol,' $15M per episode

Like Citadel, HBO's The Idol got so expensive because it was essentially filmed twice after the original version was scrapped, as detailed in an instantly infamous Rolling Stone report. Producers tried to rein in costs by filming most of the show at star Abel "The Weeknd" Tesfaye's house, but it still ended up costing a reported $75 million for just five poorly received episodes.

Pedro Pascal and Grogu in 'The Mandalorian.' Lucasfilm Ltd.

'The Mandalorian,' $15M per episode

Innovative LED backdrop technology helps make Disney+'s flagship Star Wars series The Mandalorian cheaper to produce than the Marvel shows, but it's still very expensive. It reportedly costs about $15 million per episode. That's a little bit less than Pedro Pascal's other show on this list, The Last of Us.

Jason Momoa in 'See.' Lucasfilm Ltd.

'See,' $15M per episode

Apple TV+ launched with two splashy, big-budget dramas that cost $15 million per episode, See and The Morning Show. We'll get to the latter in a minute, but for now, we'll focus on See, a dystopian action thriller starring Jason Momoa as a warrior in a future society where everyone is blind. The show reportedly cost $240 million for two seasons. Director Francis Lawrence said that figure was "blown out of proportion," but it actually sounds about right for a show with See's epic scale.

Reese Witherspoon, Desean Terry and Jennifer Aniston in 'The Morning Show.' Lucasfilm Ltd.

'The Morning Show,' $15M per episode

See and The Morning Show had the same budget per episode in their first two seasons, but The Morning Show had more episodes. But where See's budget went into special effects, a good chunk of The Morning Show's reported $300 million budget for the first two seasons went to paying Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon and Steve Carell, three of the priciest actors in Hollywood. Aniston and Witherspoon each earned $1.25 million per episode. And the talent cost doesn't stop there; the show featured high-caliber supporting actors like Billy Crudup, Mark Duplass and Gugu Mbatha-Raw, all of whom could (and have!) toplined shows with less star-studded casts.

Tom Sturridge in 'The Sandman.' Liam Daniel/Netflix

'The Sandman,' $15M per episode

The Sandman is another defining example of how exorbitant spending has become in the streaming wars era. The fantasy series' reported $15 million budget is so steep that even though it was a moderate hit, executive producer Neil Gaiman publicly admitted that it might not get renewed for Season 2. Netflix ultimately did renew the show, but with a smaller, vaguer (it's "new episodes," not Season 2) and surely more cost-effective commitment.

Olivia Colman in 'The Crown.' Liam Daniel/Netflix

'The Crown,' $14.4M per episode

Netflix's Emmy-winning, decades-spanning British royal family drama has all the hallmarks of an expensive non-sci-fi/fantasy show: exquisite period details, a sprawling cast of accomplished actors, and sets that are almost replicas of the real thing. Producers even have a rule that only a third of any shot can be created digitally. It's basically the reverse of a sci-fi/fantasy show. Whether it's digital or practical, TV is expensive to make at this level. Season 5 cost studio Sony $140 million to produce.

Elaine May and Woody Allen in 'Crisis in Six Scenes.' Liam Daniel/Netflix

'Crisis in Six Scenes,' $13.3 million per episode

Possibly the money least well-spent of the entire streaming era was Amazon paying a reported $80 million for six episodes of a phoned-in Woody Allen limited series in 2016. Allen said he regretted agreeing to do the show over a year before it even came out. When it finally did come out, it got terrible reviews.

Anthony Edwards, Laura Innes and Noah Wyle in 'ER.' Liam Daniel/Netflix

'ER', $13M per episode

This medical drama's cost per episode is high for 2023. For 1998, it's absolutely astonishing. NBC paid studio Warner Bros. $13 million per episode to license the hit show for three years starting with Season 5. That's over $24 million in 2023 dollars. And ER did 22-episode seasons. It cost $286 million a year. This deal is the kind of thing writers and actors are talking about when they say Hollywood's old ways of doing business were financially better for them.

Damian Lewis in 'Band of Brothers' and James Badge Dale in 'The Pacific.' Liam Daniel/Netflix

'Band of Brothers' and 'The Pacific,' $12.5M-20M per episode

HBO's twin World War II limited series are some of the most expensive projects of TV's pre-streaming era. Band of Brothers came out in 2001 and cost $12.5 million per episode. The Pacific followed in 2010 and had an even bigger budget, averaging out to $20 million per episode. Co-created by Steven Spielberg and Tom Hanks, these shows were major television events. But just a few years later, episodic budgets this big would be commonplace. The upcoming third installment, Masters of the Air, is surely even more expensive. It was reportedly too expensive for HBO, so it went to Apple, where apparently money is no object.

David Schwimmer, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Matthew Perry, Lisa Kudrow and Matt LeBlanc in Friends Liam Daniel/Netflix

'Friends,' $10m per episode

The most expensive sitcom of all time. Comedy series like Friends are typically relatively inexpensive to produce. But Friends was so successful that by the end of its run, its six stars were each earning $1 million per episode ($22 million per season). Their salaries were a big part of why the show cost $10 million an ep.

Kunal Nayyar, Melissa Rauch, Mayim Bialik, Simon Helberg, Johnny Galecki, Kaley Cuoco and Jim Parsons in 'The Big Bang Theory.' Liam Daniel/Netflix

'The Big Bang Theory,' $10M per episode

Adjusted for inflation, The Big Bang Theory's reported $10 million per episode is less expensive than Friends' $10 million per episode. But the cost is notable because it's the last time a broadcast sitcom will ever demand that kind of dough. Starting in Season 8, the show's five main cast members each made $1 million per episode, which added up to an incredible $24 million per season. They all took pay cuts toward the end of the show's run so Mayim Bialik and Melissa Rauch could get raises. So they were only making a piddling $900,000 per episode.