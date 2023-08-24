‘The Morning Show’ Season 3 Trailer Might Change Your Mind About the Apple TV+ Series - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Entertainment.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Federal Judge in Trump’s Election Case Signals Neither Prosecution Nor Defense Trial Dates Pass Muster

‘The Morning Show’ Season 3 Trailer Might Change Your Mind About the Apple TV+ Series

Big mistakes have been made and there is flirting afoot

Published |Updated
Lauren Piester
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
“The Morning Show” Season 3 trailer is here.Erin Simkin/Apple TV+

If the first two seasons of Apple TV+'s The Morning Show didn't grab you, give the new, extended Season 3 trailer a whirl and see if you might be willing to change your mind. Or, if you're already a fan, just watch it and let it wash over you, because while an initial teaser made this season look pretty good, the newest promo makes it seem like must-see TV.

Mitch (Steve Carell) is long gone. COVID-19, which had just begun to hit at the end of Season 2, is long gone. Bradley Jackson's accent? Also long, long gone. Instead, we've got Alex (Jennifer Aniston) fighting for a say at the network while a cyber attack takes down the live news broadcast, locks employees in the building and threatens to unleash devastating secrets, of which we know this team's got tons.

Jon Hamm, playing a rich tech guy named Paul Marks, arrives to save the station from financial devastation, and if we're not mistaken, he's also flirting with Alex. Is she flirting back, or is this a ploy to get him to help the network? Or a plot to help her take down Cory (Billy Crudup) and get the "seat at the grown-up table" he claims she doesn't deserve.

Elsewhere, Bradley (Reese Witherspoon) says she's made a "huge mistake," and it's not just the boss who's mad. Her sometimes-lover Laura (Julianna Margulies) is fuming. "You broke every rule!" she yells. "How do you sit in that chair every night?"

The series returns Sept. 13 on Apple TV+. If you're looking for a full list of all the upcoming premiere dates, The Messenger has you covered.

Read More
The Messenger Morning Newsletter
Essential news, exclusive reporting and expert analysis delivered right to you. All for free.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Thanks for signing up!
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
More Entertainment.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.