If the first two seasons of Apple TV+'s The Morning Show didn't grab you, give the new, extended Season 3 trailer a whirl and see if you might be willing to change your mind. Or, if you're already a fan, just watch it and let it wash over you, because while an initial teaser made this season look pretty good, the newest promo makes it seem like must-see TV.
Mitch (Steve Carell) is long gone. COVID-19, which had just begun to hit at the end of Season 2, is long gone. Bradley Jackson's accent? Also long, long gone. Instead, we've got Alex (Jennifer Aniston) fighting for a say at the network while a cyber attack takes down the live news broadcast, locks employees in the building and threatens to unleash devastating secrets, of which we know this team's got tons.
Jon Hamm, playing a rich tech guy named Paul Marks, arrives to save the station from financial devastation, and if we're not mistaken, he's also flirting with Alex. Is she flirting back, or is this a ploy to get him to help the network? Or a plot to help her take down Cory (Billy Crudup) and get the "seat at the grown-up table" he claims she doesn't deserve.
Elsewhere, Bradley (Reese Witherspoon) says she's made a "huge mistake," and it's not just the boss who's mad. Her sometimes-lover Laura (Julianna Margulies) is fuming. "You broke every rule!" she yells. "How do you sit in that chair every night?"
The series returns Sept. 13 on Apple TV+. If you're looking for a full list of all the upcoming premiere dates, The Messenger has you covered.
- Jon Hamm Is Offering Miracles in ‘The Morning Show’ Season 3 Trailer
- Jennifer Aniston Opens Up About Cancel Culture, Says She’s Over It
- The 21 Most Wildly Expensive TV Shows Ever
- Apple TV+ Series ‘Metropolis’ Canceled Before Filming Begins
- Apple Starts Morning Trading Above Record $3 Trillion Valuation
- Every TV Show Delayed by the Writers’ Strike
- Internet Goes Wild Over Singer Bad Bunny’s Nude SelfieEntertainment
- Hilarie Burton Opens Up About ‘Creepy’ Way ‘One Tree Hill’ Boss Wrote Himself Into a ScriptEntertainment
- Ariana Madix on Sharing a House with Tom Sandoval After Scandoval: ‘I Sleep With My Door Locked’Entertainment
- Keke Palmer Reveals NSFW Tattoo of Boyfriend Darius Jackson’s BirthdayEntertainment
- Meet Jared Freid: The Comedian Who Made His Career by Obsessing Over ‘The Bachelor’ (Exclusive)Entertainment
- For the First Time Ever a Former ‘Love Is Blind’ Cast Member Joins Casting TeamEntertainment
- Singer Florence Welch Reveals She Had Emergency Surgery: ‘It Saved My Life’Entertainment
- Watch Overtime Elite’s Docuseries Trailer: ‘If You Don’t Commit to It All the Way, You’re Going to Fail Big-Time’ (Exclusive)Sports
- Jessie James Decker Reveals Pregnancy Was ‘Unplanned’ After Eric Refused VasectomyEntertainment
- Prince William and Kate Middleton Face Criticism After Attending Service With Prince AndrewEntertainment
- Elton John ‘In Good Health’ After Hospitalization Following Fall at French VillaEntertainment
- Diddy Donates $2 Million to Black-Owned Initiatives and SchoolsEntertainment