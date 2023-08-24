If the first two seasons of Apple TV+'s The Morning Show didn't grab you, give the new, extended Season 3 trailer a whirl and see if you might be willing to change your mind. Or, if you're already a fan, just watch it and let it wash over you, because while an initial teaser made this season look pretty good, the newest promo makes it seem like must-see TV.

Mitch (Steve Carell) is long gone. COVID-19, which had just begun to hit at the end of Season 2, is long gone. Bradley Jackson's accent? Also long, long gone. Instead, we've got Alex (Jennifer Aniston) fighting for a say at the network while a cyber attack takes down the live news broadcast, locks employees in the building and threatens to unleash devastating secrets, of which we know this team's got tons.

Jon Hamm, playing a rich tech guy named Paul Marks, arrives to save the station from financial devastation, and if we're not mistaken, he's also flirting with Alex. Is she flirting back, or is this a ploy to get him to help the network? Or a plot to help her take down Cory (Billy Crudup) and get the "seat at the grown-up table" he claims she doesn't deserve.

Elsewhere, Bradley (Reese Witherspoon) says she's made a "huge mistake," and it's not just the boss who's mad. Her sometimes-lover Laura (Julianna Margulies) is fuming. "You broke every rule!" she yells. "How do you sit in that chair every night?"

The series returns Sept. 13 on Apple TV+.