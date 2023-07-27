Jon Hamm Is Offering Miracles in ‘The Morning Show’ Season 3 Trailer - The Messenger
Lauren Piester
Jon Hamm appears in Season 3 of the Apple TV+ drama ‘The Morning Show’Apple TV+

Goodbye COVID, hello future. In a new trailer for Season 3 of The Morning Show, the Apple TV+ drama appears to have completely moved on from its pandemic-heavy Season 2 finale in favor of looking ahead, planning for the future, making a difference, building something that matters and letting Jon Hamm save the day.

The Mad Men star makes a grand entrance in a helicopter as Paul Marks, a tech titan offering miracles to the long-suffering execs at UBA. Meanwhile, Alex (Jennifer Aniston) and Bradley (Reese Witherspoon) have a few tension-filled exchanges about how they have or have not helped each other.

The trailer also finds Stella (Greta Lee) having a bit of an existential crisis while Cory (Billy Crudup) decides to "burn it all down." Someone's also getting steamy under the covers while Bradley and Laura (Julianna Margulies) exchange a look that's sure to mean that relationship is still on the table in Season 3.

Season 2 of the somewhat polarizing series centered around the death of Mitch (Steve Carell), who appeared to have committed suicide by driving his car off of a cliff in Italy...after a visit from Alex. While his death rocked UBA's world for a minute, everyone was soon distracted by the arrival of COVID-19. The season ended with Alex doing a segment about her experience with the illness just as the entire country began to shut down. That felt like the beginning of a story, but Season 3 appears to have skipped past all that in favor of a tale that's even more topical: tech titans taking over. How do we think Paul feels about the letter X?

The Morning Show returns September 13 on Apple TV+.

