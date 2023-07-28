Mike "The Miz" Mizanin is always up for a challenge — just not the one you're thinking. After rising to fame on The Real World back in 2001, the MTV reality star quickly became a familiar face on The Challenge franchise winning more than $130,000. But after turning his attention to professional wrestling and acting, The Miz says he isn't surprised the show continues to grow and expand to network TV.

"Not at all," he exclusively told the Messenger at Clayton and Ellen Kershaw's Ping Pong 4 Purpose charity event at Dodger Stadium Thursday night. "It's one of the best sports out there."

But before fans speculate that The Miz is interested in competing again, he said, "I'm still in retirement."

Besides, the professional wrestler has his hands full at home with his wife Maryse Mizanin and their two daughters.

Mike 'The Miz' Mizanin rocks out at Ping Pong 4 Purpose with Kershaw's Challenge at Dodger Stadium. Mike "The Miz" Mizanin/Instagram

The family is currently documenting a home renovation on social media. In fact, viewers may be able to get a front-row seat into the construction project at a later date.

"Yeah, you'll probably be seeing something along those lines," he shared when asked if his renovation will be on TV. "We're still working on season four of Miz & Mrs to figure out what we want to do with it. But the family is great. The wife's great. Everyone's doing great."

As for his night out playing ping pong, The Miz brought his A-game as he partnered with New Girl star Max Greenfield and raised funds for at-risk kids and families in the greater Los Angeles area.

"We plan on dominating," he shared on Instagram Stories before the competition began. "It's doubles and back in high school 20 years ago, I was the most dominant force on the ping pong table. Let's see if I still got it."