‘The Meg 2: The Trench’ Review: How Low Can You Go?

It is tempting to say that The Meg 2: The Trench "jumped the shark," but the image of jumping over a shark suggests much more effort than the creators of this inept, insipid and straight-up boring sequel actually put into it. How can one possibly screw up a movie about enormous sea beasts on a murderous rampage? Somehow it happened.

The first Meg, released in 2018, was far from a masterpiece, but it was engaging, funny, and had a handful of terrific images and even some memorable characters. Like its predecessor, this sequel is based on the popular novel series with a surprising seven entries and an eighth on the way. Market forces would not allow it to continue that far if there wasn't something enjoyable in there, but screenwriters Jon Hoeber, Erich Hoeber and Dean Georgaris, and director Ben Wheatley have failed to carry any of that over into their adaptation.

A prologue of risible CGI shows how megalodons were the true apex predator of the prehistoric age, even over the T.Rex (should they be so dumb as to get close to a shoreline.) We then cut to our friend Jason Statham's Jonas Taylor, who has graduated from rescue diver to some kind of INTERPOL agent. He has smuggled himself onto a tanker that is dumping toxic waste into the seas.

Jason Statham, looking like he knows what he just did Warner Bros. Pictures

After he takes the baddies out, he returns to the Bond villain-esque lair, where he and some of his buddies from the last picture are building Iron Man-like suits, trying to train a megalodon, and hanging around cool computer screens. Statham's love interest from the last movie (played by Li Bingbing) has died, but her daughter lives on, now a spunky 14-year-old genius, and looks to Statham and her uncle (Wu Jing) as father figures. The Chinese dialogue uncle-niece scenes, of which there are many, slam the brakes on momentum, but their inclusion suggests a studio-driven mandate of this international co-production. Page Kennedy also occasionally pops up, force-feeding "I shouldn't even be here today"-style gags (and almost selling them due to his natural charisma.)

The action begins when our crew must dive back through the cloudy boundary that separates the normal part of the ocean from Megville, where prehistoric beasts rule. A renegade faction of villains are mining "rare earth" materials worth billions, but in doing so are, uh, I dunno, being bad. (There was some arguing among theater-goers when this was all being explained and I missed some of the exposition.) Naturally, both teams have the same nefarious investor (Sienna Guillory) pulling all the strings from a Chinese hotel room with lots of fish tanks.

Things go south for our heroes, who must then walk three kilometers across the ocean floor, following bioluminescence and avoiding the tentacles of giant squids. Reading that sentence, you might say to yourself, "Wow, that sounds awesome!" I'm with you. And yet, somehow, this and nearly every other scene in this movie is dull as dirt.

Pros

Some shots of the giant sea monsters look cool

A movie theater in August is a good place to escape the heat

Cons

A whiff compared to the amusing first entry

Meandering script that feels like it is written by AI

The effects are cheap and poorly lit, and when some of the crew get killed, it's impossible to tell who was who. Once our gang gets back to safety, there's really no story propulsion because even the villain's motivations are hard to discern. It really feels like the screenplay was shot with the pages out of order or something. It is, however, amusing to watch Statham intentionally flood his sinuses with seawater so his head won't explode.

As in the first movie, the action eventually heads to shore. This time the megalodons (and more) make an assault on "Fun Island." Statham and his gang go there to save the wealthy vacationers but frequently stop their heroics short so they can run around while the miners and their henchmen pursue them.

These chase scenes have all the weight of a Gilligan's Island episode. Our guys run around like headless chickens, throwing bags of ammonium nitrate at one another. (When they realize they need to make a bomb, they go to, like, a janitor's shed, and, voila, there's all the material they need.)

The trailer features a great shot of the screaming swimmers getting gobbled up by a megalodon, with a POV from inside the creature's mouth. This is the only image in the entire motion picture with any degree of oomph. Some of the lagoon fighting — mostly Statham zipping around on a jet ski with harpoons in his hand — is engaging, but nothing about it is what you would call innovative.

Director Ben Wheatley began his career making some interesting independent movies that incorporated genre elements, like Kill List, Sightseers and A Field in England. After the paycheck from The Meg 2, here's hoping he can take a nice vacation, then get back to work. 3.2/10

Who's in it: Jason Statham, Cliff Curtis, Wu Jing, Sienna Guillory, Page Kennedy, Computer generated sea monsters

Who's behind it: Ben Wheatley (director), Jon Hoeber, Erich Hoeber and Dean Georgaris (writers), China Media Capital (production company)

For fans of: Wet Jason Statham

Avoid if: You expect a movie about a giant shark to be fun