‘The Masked Singer’ Coming Back Sooner Than Expected on Sept. 10

The competition series season premiere will piggyback on an NFL Double Header

Published |Updated
Craig Rosen
Nicole Scherzinger and Ken Jeong attend FYC Event For Fox’s “The Masked Singer” at The Atrium at Westfield Century City on June 04, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. Amy Sussman/Getty Images

The Masked Singer is coming back sooner than expected. Fox has pushed up the return of series, focusing on costumed mystery vocalists, to Sept. 10, according to Deadline.

The show was originally set to bow on Sept. 27, but instead will piggyback onto an NFL Double Header on Sept. 10, before settling into its official time slot of 8-9 p.m. ET/PT beginning on Sept. 27, according to the report.

Fox has had continuing success with the show, which has come in as Fall’s number-one unscripted series for four years in a row, from 2019 through 2022. According to Deadline, the show has racked up 6.9 million multiplatform viewers, accounting for Fox’s biggest unscripted cross-platform audience.

For the debut, Fox is vowing “one of the biggest, can’t-miss unmaskings in the show’s history.” The show will also feature visits by past celebrity singers, including Michelle Williams and Rumer Willis, Joey Fatone and Bow Wow, Victor Oladipo and Barry Zito, who will join forces for new duet performances sans masks.

A total of 16 celebs will compete in Season 10, donning new outfits including the food-themed “Donut” and “S’More” as well as animals “Anteater” and “Hawk” and a flowery “Hibiscus.”

Season 10 will also feature a number of themed episodes, including a “Trolls Night” to tie in with the November release of the Trolls Band Together film. The music of Elton John will also be honored and Halloween will be celebrated with a “Harry Potter Night.”

Nick Cannon is returning as host and executive producer, as are panelists Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg, Nicole Scherzinger, Ken Jeong and Robin Thicke.

With the writers' and actors' strikes continuing, unscripted programming will continue to be a priority for the TV networks in the coming weeks and months.

