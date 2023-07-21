Step aside, Barbie. The first trailer for The Marvels is here, and it looks like an absolute blast. The film sees Carol Danvers, aka Captain Marvel (Brie Larson), teaming up with Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) and Kamala Khan, aka Ms. Marvel (Iman Vellani), to stop a new villain who is "targeting every planet we call home," she explains in the trailer.
We also get a first look at said villain: Dar-Benn, a Kree warrior who is rarely mentioned in the comics. The character is played by Zawe Ashton, who happens to be engaged to another actor famous for playing a Marvel villain: Loki himself, Tom Hiddleston.
In the trailer, Dar-Benn calls Carol "Captain Marvel, the annihilator."
"You took everything from me, and now I'm returning the favor," she says.
- ‘Secret Invasion’ Debut Doesn’t Deliver for Disney+ Like Other Marvel TV Entries: Ratings
- Robert Downey Jr. Suggests Audiences Have ‘Phased Out’ of Marvel Films
- Black Panther Is the The Next Marvel Character To Get His Own Game
- Chris Hemsworth Opens Up About Martin Scorsese and Quentin Tarantino Criticizing Marvel: ‘That’s Super Depressing’
- Chris Hemsworth Reveals What He Gets From ‘Extraction’ That He Never Got From Marvel
We also see Monica Rambeau meeting Kamala Khan (who headlined her own uplifting and underrated series on Disney+) and explaining how the Marvels' powers are similar. "You can absorb light," she tells Carol. "I can see it, and Kamala, she can turn light into physical matter, which I have never heard of."
The catch? Thanks to some interference from Dar-Benn, every time one of them uses their powers, they're zapped to an entirely different place. "She's entangled our light-based powers so we switch places whenever we use them," Monica explains.
Check out the first trailer for The Marvels above. The film releases Nov. 10, 2023.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Carly Rae Jepsen Cancels NYC Show Due to Weather: ‘No One Is Getting Electrocuted Tonight’Entertainment
- Beloved Knitter Undergoes Dramatic Heel Turn on ‘The Bachelorette’: RecapEntertainment
- What Was in Megan Thee Stallion’s Victim Statement Read at Tory Lanez SentencingEntertainment
- Travis Scott Tops Billboard 200 for 3rd Time with ‘Utopia’Entertainment
- Chris Noth Breaks Silence on Sexual Assault Allegations: ‘I Strayed on My Wife’Entertainment
- Josh Duggar’s Child Pornography Conviction Upheld By Appeals CourtEntertainment
- Chad Michael Murray Reveals Jamie Lee Curtis Kissed Him Behind-the-Scenes of ‘Freaky Friday’Entertainment
- Who Is Bryan Randall? 5 Things to Know About Sandra Bullock’s Late PartnerEntertainment
- Iggy Azalea Writes Letter of Support for Tory Lanez Before SentencingEntertainment
- Where to Watch William Friedkin’s MoviesEntertainment
- Wayne Brady Comes Out as PansexualEntertainment
- Jason Aldean’s ‘Try That in a Small Town’ Drops From No. 1 to No. 21 on the Hot 100Entertainment