Step aside, Barbie. The first trailer for The Marvels is here, and it looks like an absolute blast. The film sees Carol Danvers, aka Captain Marvel (Brie Larson), teaming up with Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) and Kamala Khan, aka Ms. Marvel (Iman Vellani), to stop a new villain who is "targeting every planet we call home," she explains in the trailer.

We also get a first look at said villain: Dar-Benn, a Kree warrior who is rarely mentioned in the comics. The character is played by Zawe Ashton, who happens to be engaged to another actor famous for playing a Marvel villain: Loki himself, Tom Hiddleston.

In the trailer, Dar-Benn calls Carol "Captain Marvel, the annihilator."

"You took everything from me, and now I'm returning the favor," she says.

We also see Monica Rambeau meeting Kamala Khan (who headlined her own uplifting and underrated series on Disney+) and explaining how the Marvels' powers are similar. "You can absorb light," she tells Carol. "I can see it, and Kamala, she can turn light into physical matter, which I have never heard of."

The catch? Thanks to some interference from Dar-Benn, every time one of them uses their powers, they're zapped to an entirely different place. "She's entangled our light-based powers so we switch places whenever we use them," Monica explains.

Check out the first trailer for The Marvels above. The film releases Nov. 10, 2023.