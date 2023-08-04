Warning: The following contains light spoilers for the first three episodes of The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart, now streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart is not a light series. The miniseries centers on a young girl named Alice (Alyla Brown), who is growing up in a coastal Australian town with an abusive father. A tragic fire with suspicious beginnings causes Alice to become an orphan in the premiere episode before she is sent to live with her estranged grandmother June (Sigourney Weaver) on a flower farm and refuge for battered women.

Sarah Lambert helmed the Prime Video adaptation of Holly Ringland's novel of the same name and agreed that there is definitely dark material in the series, but that's not why she felt compelled to make it.

"Even though it was dark and had such dark material, I also thought it had this message of hope and resilience and a sense of wonder about nature and a sense of the healing power of nature and women and sisterhood and telling the truth and getting your story out there," Lambert explained to The Messenger ahead of the series premiere. "And I just thought if anyone is going to bring this to the screen, I'm the one. This is mine. I know what to do with this."

The first three episodes of The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart, which dropped at once on Friday, August 4, rely heavily on the performance of Alyla Brown. Not only did the young actress have to convey Alice's fear and bravery, but for most of the episodes, Alice is silent. At first she's shy, but then her injuries and trauma from the fire prevent her from speaking. Lambert admitted that trying to find a young actress that could carry that kind of theatrical weight was difficult, but it made perfect sense once Lambert watched Brown's audition tape.

"We saw hundreds of auditions that people sent in self-tapes from everywhere around the country, and we kept watching and watching different young girls. And then really Alyla burst onto the screen," Lambert elaborated. "The producers have worked with her before on Nine Perfect Strangers. Her audition was incredible because she was just so amazing because she didn't do anything with words. She just did it all silently because the character doesn't speak for so long. And it was just the power that she could hold the screen. She could really hold a moment, and you could tell what was going on."

Tilda Cobham-Hervey and Alyla Browne in 'The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart.' Hugh Stewart/Amazon Studios

The premiere episodes are sparingly specific about the abuse that Alice and her mother experience at home, and that was intentional. Lambert explained that you didn't need to see every act of violence to understand the threat of the violence Alice lives under. Maintaining that tension was more important than showcasing everything her father put her through.

"I felt incredibly strongly that the way to get around a lot of that is to be in the perspective of the character. So for me, it was always very much about Alice's world, a bit about being in her world – so what she cuts out of him," she explained. "I hate violence for violence's sake. I hate people getting a thrill out of violence or out of sexual violence. I was like, 'We're not going to see this. We're not going to see that. We're not going to do that. I don't want to do that. I don't want to glorify it. I don't want people to get off on it. I want it to be really specific.'"

When the violence is shown in the show, Lambert wanted it to be precise. "It was short and sharp and horrible, and then it was gone. But then everybody has to live with what violence does, but also what kind of that tension does to people long term," she continued. "I always hated in shows, I will say it, when people get punched and then nothing. If you get punched or you get hurt, and then it's sort of over, but it goes on. What it does to you inside goes on, and that's what we hold on to. I wanted to look at that more than the actual violence on screen."

That pain and the different tones of it are represented by different flowers that are explained throughout the series. Fire is also a returning motif throughout The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart, both literally in the show and in the imagery surrounding the opening credits. Lambert detailed how fire served as a representation of the major theme of the novel and the miniseries.

"Fire is a sense of relief for Alice. It's about being reborn, but also kind of finding your anchor like owning your life in the book," Lambert said. "By the end, she kind of returns to this thing that she's got this flame, this fire that you can't put out in her. There's anger there, but there's also a spirit. She's female anger, female power. It's gonna burn things up, but out of that, something extraordinary is going to happen. And a new person is going to emerge. And that's a big theme in the book, really, that Alice kind of emerges out of the fire, remade by the end by telling the truth of her story."

The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart continues with new episodes every Friday on Prime Video until the series finale on September 1. The first three episodes are available to stream now.