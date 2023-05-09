‘The Little Mermaid’ Star Halle Bailey Meets Original Ariel Voice Actress Jodi Benson at Premiere

The Takeaway: The Little Mermaid's Jodi Benson shared a sweet moment of support with Halle Bailey at the premiere of Disney's live-action remake.
The world premiere of The Little Mermaid marked the passing of the dinglehopper.
As Halle Bailey arrived Monday at the Hollywood premiere of Disney’s latest live-action remake, she met her Disney princess predecessor Jodi Benson, who previously voiced Ariel in the 1989 animated feature film.
Disney Studios shared a sweet TikTok video of the two women hugging and sharing a moment as they walked the red carpet at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
When asked if she gave Bailey, 23, any advice on portraying the character, Benson, 61, told Entertainment Tonight on the red carpet, "She doesn't need any advice from me, she's brilliant!
"I did get to meet her a few times and chat with her, just to tell her how proud I was of her," Benson continued. "But I love that she has a purity of heart and a pure spirit, and you can see that vulnerability and that childlike and that bravery and courage coming through, and it's beautiful. I'm so thrilled for her, and I'm so proud of her."
Bailey also opened up on the red carpet about what she hopes young viewers take away from the movie.
"I hope that they just know they are worthy," she told People. "And we deserve to be in these spaces, and I hope that they see themselves in me on the screen."
The actress added, "I'm just grateful to be here. There were women before me like Brandy and Anika Rose, who really were the blueprint for me to even be able to be here today. So, I'm just taking this moment all in. I'm so excited."
The Little Mermaid premieres Friday, May 26 in theaters.
