‘The Little Mermaid’: Release Date, Cast, Trailer, and Everything to Know

Disney is taking us on an adventure under the sea this summer with The Little Mermaid, its live-action remake of the 1989 animated classic.

The film will feature the beloved songs from the animated film’s soundtrack composed by Alan Menken and Howard Ashman, including "Part of Your World" and "Under the Sea." Additionally, Menken teamed up with Hamilton’s Lin-Manuel Miranda to write three new original songs for the film. Miranda is also one of the film's producers.

The wait is almost over to dive into the film’s enchanted underwater world. Keep reading for everything we know about Disney’s The Little Mermaid.

Halle Bailey and Jonah Hauer-King in "The Little Mermaid" (Disney)

'The Little Mermaid' release date

TLDR: The Little Mermaid will be released on May 26, 2023.

THE DETAILS: The remake will be part of our world very soon. Disney announced the film will hit theaters May 26, just in time for the long Memorial Day weekend.

'The Little Mermaid' cast

TLDR: The cast features famous live-action and voice actors taking on familiar Little Mermaid characters.

THE DETAILS: Singer and actress Halle Bailey stars as Ariel, the titular mermaid who trades her voice for human legs so she can explore life on land. Bailey was previously best known as one-half of Chloe x Halle, an R&B group consisting of herself and her sister Chloe Bailey, and for acting on the comedy series grown-ish.

Other cast members include Jonah Hauer-King as Prince Eric (a role turned down by Harry Styles) and Melissa McCarthy as Ursula the Sea Witch.

Full cast list

Halle Bailey as Ariel, a mermaid who longs for a life above the sea.

as Ariel, a mermaid who longs for a life above the sea. Jonah Hauer-King as Prince Eric, Ariel’s human love interest.

as Prince Eric, Ariel’s human love interest. Melissa McCarthy as Ursula, the evil sea witch.

as Ursula, the evil sea witch. Javier Bardem as King Triton, ruler of the sea and Ariel’s father.

as King Triton, ruler of the sea and Ariel’s father. Jacob Tremblay (voice) as Flounder, a tropical fish and Ariel’s sidekick.

as Flounder, a tropical fish and Ariel’s sidekick. Daveed Diggs (voice) as Sebastian, a crustacean tasked with looking out for Ariel.

as Sebastian, a crustacean tasked with looking out for Ariel. Awkwafina (voice) as Scuttle, a diving bird and Ariel’s contact with the world above water.

as Scuttle, a diving bird and Ariel’s contact with the world above water. Art Malik as Sir Grimsby, Prince Eric’s often uptight confidant.

as Sir Grimsby, Prince Eric’s often uptight confidant. Noma Dumezweni as Queen Selina, Prince Eric’s mother. She's a new character created for the film.

'The Little Mermaid' plot

TLDR: The storyline will stay true to the animated film, with a few changes.

THE DETAILS: Disney is keeping the storyline the same, with Ariel obsessing over the human world and ultimately selling her voice to Ursula the Sea Witch for a pair of legs. However, Disney has introduced a few changes, like making Scuttle a female northern gannet diving bird instead of a male seagull like the character was in the animated film. Additionally, the movie will introduce a brand new character, Queen Selina, to help flesh out Prince Eric’s storyline.

"The role of Eric in the animated film — I'm sure the original creators would agree with this — it's a wooden, classic prince character with not a lot going on," director Rob Marshall told Entertainment Weekly. "There's a whole story that's developed in our film. He has a mother, a queen, that's new to the film. He has a very similar trajectory in a way to Ariel. He doesn't feel like it's where he fits in, his world."

Here’s Disney’s official synopsis for the film: "The Little Mermaid is the beloved story of Ariel, a beautiful and spirited young mermaid with a thirst for adventure. The youngest of King Triton’s daughters and the most defiant, Ariel longs to find out more about the world beyond the sea, and while visiting the surface, falls for the dashing Prince Eric. While mermaids are forbidden to interact with humans, Ariel must follow her heart. She makes a deal with the evil sea witch, Ursula, which gives her a chance to experience life on land, but ultimately places her life — and her father’s crown — in jeopardy."

'The Little Mermaid' trailer

THE DETAILS: The video begins with the tumultuous storm that causes Prince Eric’s shipwreck, sending him lost at sea only to be rescued by Ariel. The trailer also shows Ariel’s encounter with the Sea Witch (that evil cackle!) and a sampling of Halle Bailey’s rendition of "Part of Your World."

'The Little Mermaid' controversy

TLDR: Some fans objected to a Black actress being cast as Ariel, but Bailey has weathered the backlash.

THE DETAILS: When Bailey’s casting was announced in 2019, there was a backlash from some Twitter users, who argued that casting a Black actress to play Ariel was untrue to Danish author Hans Christian Anderson’s original 1837 fairy tale and the 1989 film, in which Ariel was drawn as white. They vented their frustration using the hashtag #NotMyAriel. The backlash reared up again when the first trailer was released in 2022.

There has been considerable backlash to the backlash, however, with outpourings of support for Bailey’s casting on social media; from other people in Hollywood including Snow White star Rachel Zegler; and from professional commentators. Trevor Noah defended her on The Daily Show after the trailer was released. "Once again, a bunch of internet racists are upset that a fictional character is being played by a Black person," the comedian said. "Stop being ridiculous," he added. "It’s imaginary."

Director Marshall told Entertainment Weekly that he had "no agenda" when casting Ariel, and Bailey was simply right for the part. "We just were looking for the best actor for the role, period. The end," he said. "We saw everybody and every ethnicity. [The goal was to find someone who can be] incredibly strong, passionate, beautiful, smart, clever [and with] a great deal of fire and joy."

Bailey said she doesn’t let what people say online get to her. She told the Face that Beyoncé once told her to never read the comments, so she doesn’t. "Honestly, when the teaser came out, I was at the D23 Expo [a Disney fan event], and I was so happy," she said. "I didn’t see any of the negativity."

At D23, Bailey told the Hollywood Reporter that it’s very meaningful to her that "someone like me" gets to play Ariel. "The fact that I get to represent all of these little young Black and brown boys and girls who are to come is really special to me, because I know that if I had that when I was younger, it would have changed my whole perspective on life," she said.

Where to watch 'The Little Mermaid'

TLDR: You can watch The Little Mermaid in theaters starting May 26. After that, the film will be available to stream on Disney+.

THE DETAILS: After the film’s initial theatrical release, The Little Mermaid will head to on-demand for rent or purchase before eventually finding a home on Disney+. So far, there’s no official date for when it will be available on the platform, but it likely will arrive somewhere between 60 and 90 days after its theatrical release date. For comparison, Ant Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, one of Disney's recent major releases, premiered on Feb. 17, 2023, went to on-demand platforms on April 18, and will arrive on Disney+ on May 17.